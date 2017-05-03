Mumbai Police posts traffic rules with F.R.I.E.N.D.S twist on Twitter, and it’s the coolest advice ever

Will you follow this friend’s advice? (Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter) Will you follow this friend’s advice? (Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter)

Joey, Monica, Ross, Rachel, Phoebe and Chandler — these six characters have become a part of most of our lives, haven’t they? It is hard to believe that F.R.I.E.N.D.S released in the early 2000s, as the American comedy sitcom still fills us with glee and inspires with its cryptic moral lessons. Surprisingly, the Mumbai police seems to be a fan too! Don’t believe us? See for yourself!

Telling people to not use mobile phones while driving or not to jump a signal, or even to keep their passwords to themselves — Mumbai police keeps sending their followers a little gyaan every once in a while. Earlier too, they had been giving a kick with their witty tweets, but the F.R.I.E.N.D.S twist to traffic rules and safety laws came as a bolt out of the blue. From “Joey doesn’t share food” to “We were on a break” — their picture captions are a mish-mash of hilarious cues from the show. Well, it would be an understatement to say that it is a tough task to get the people flouting traffic rules on the right track in India. But, we think the cool idea will make it easier for the cops to spread the words of warning through their official handle on Twitter.

Steal a glance at some of the coolest tweets here.

Love your password like your pizza #AFriendsAdvice pic.twitter.com/uv9W4v80B4 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 29, 2017

So now that you know we know you know – lets work together to keep Mumbai safe #AFriendsAdvice pic.twitter.com/89JSqhYFnx — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 27, 2017

For a successful relationship with life, let’s take a break from our phone #AFriendsAdvice pic.twitter.com/eu5mGBw8fk — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 25, 2017

And she & her lobster lived happily ever after #AFriendsAdvice pic.twitter.com/lpZXMuPHnw — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 24, 2017

What’s more, they also add zing to their forewarnings with quirky captions and lovely caricatures. Remember how they welcomed Coldplay and called out perverts in the past? The Mumbai police are clearly treading on the coolest pathways to illuminate Mumbaikars about their roles as Indian citizens.

