Mumbai Police joins in on Baahubali 2 craze with their own question

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 30, 2017 5:28 pm
You may now know Why Kattappa killed Baahubali by now, but can you answer this question?

The answer to the question ‘Why Kattappa killed Baahubali?’ has finally been answered. (Don’t worry, we’re not giving out any spoilers here in case you haven’t seen the movie yet.) And while we had a ball in the run up to the release of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion with all sorts of memes and even spoof leave applications, so much so that the makers stood up and took notice – coming out with an ‘official’ leave form, it seems even law enforcement authorities aren’t immune to the craze.

But then, to be fair, the Mumbai Police has time and again displayed a particularly brilliant sense of humour as well as timing. Well, how could a phenomenon like Baahubali grip the country and the ever-astute Twitter handle of the Mumbai Police force not take cognizance of it. Playing on the question that played on the minds of all fans – Kattappa ne Baahubali ko kyun mara?

But then, Mumbai Police had another question that could only be answered by the public at large. “Why don’t people follow traffic rules?” they tweeted, along with the caption and hashtag “And the second, can be answered only by you! #BahubaliOfTrafficDiscipline.”

 

The tweet was an instant hit, and at the time of writing, it had already been retweeted and favourited thousands of times.

As expected, the tweeted garnered a lot of appreciation, along with many cheeky answers as well. Though, there were some who took the question seriously and attempted to give some suggestions to the police force as well.

Check out some of the reactions here.

 

