With Jack Sparrow and Hunger Games references, Mumbai Police’s meme game gets stronger

Mumbai Police and their ‘lit’ Twitter game! (Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter) Mumbai Police and their ‘lit’ Twitter game! (Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter)

Mumbai Police, it goes without saying, has often used social media with good intent by coming up with quirky and unconventional ways of reminding people to abide by the law. With a seemingly strong foothold in pop culture (read, Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, Narcos, et al), the Mumbai police’s Twitter handle is everything a social media warrior should be — witty and responsible in right parts. So, when the handle decided to come up with a Jack Sparrow meme on how to make sure you don’t share important details like ATM pin on fraudulent phone calls, it was not surprising but as has been always, was amusing at its best.

A line that reads, “My reaction on being duped with the pin I shared over phone” on the picture of a morose looking Johnny Depp as Sparrow and the line “I may have deserved that” is their latest contribution to the Internet’s meme factory. And before that, they shared a screenshot of Katnis Everdeen from Hunger Games with the quote, “I am not afraid” running below to show how safe women in the city feel owing to Mumbai Police’s vigilance.

We will make sure that fear doesn’t get to play its ‘games’ in our city #4Ever4Mumbai #WomenSafety pic.twitter.com/vl54GTIACa — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 27, 2017

Just like Jack Sparrow, learn from your mistakes and avoid sorrow #Always4Mumbai pic.twitter.com/RnD1O0ZNt4 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 28, 2017

If their already classy meme game was not enough, it seems Mumbai Police tried to up the ante with their strong word play as well. “Just like Jack Sparrow, learn from your mistakes and avoid sorrow,” “We will make sure that fear doesn’t get to play its ‘games’ in our city #4Ever4Mumbai #WomenSafety,” were smartly used as captions along with the pictures.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd