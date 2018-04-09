Mumbai Police cracks up Twitterati as they join the ‘If you don’t love me at…’ meme-fest

With pop culture references that range anything from Narcos and Stranger Things to Bollywood-inspired memes, Mumbai Police’s Twitter team has cultivated quite a fan following. (Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter) With pop culture references that range anything from Narcos and Stranger Things to Bollywood-inspired memes, Mumbai Police’s Twitter team has cultivated quite a fan following. (Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter)

When it comes to sending a social message and not sound preachy about it, Mumbai Police’s Twitter team is known for doing due diligence. With pop culture references that range anything from Narcos and Stranger Things to Bollywood-inspired memes, Mumbai Police’s Twitter team has cultivated quite a fan following. Not to be left behind when the whole of Twitter is cracking up over the “If you don’t love me at my…” memes, the Twitter team has come up with its own, rather funny, meme as well. The core idea behind the latest meme pattern that is going viral, is of how people are sharing hilarious ‘before and after’ pictures with the tag line “If you don’t love me at my worst, then you don’t deserve me at my best.”

ALSO READ | ‘If you can’t handle me at my worst…’ These hilarious ‘Before and After’ photos are going viral

This is Mumbai Police’s tweet, showing how they have the interest of the general public when they fine you for rash driving/drunk driving as well as when they are helping the traffic move standing drenched during heavy downpours.

If you then

don’t you dont

love deserve Me Me

at my at my pic.twitter.com/XUaxxTdfuv — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 9, 2018

Twitterati were quick to notice and gave their thumbs-up.

This is brilliant. No genuine complaint goes to ignore den and also they take quick action on this… — 🇮🇳Aaftab🇮🇳 (@SRKian_Aaftab) April 9, 2018

Whoever is making these deserves a raise — Shruti (@you_heardme) April 9, 2018

As a Mumbaikar I am proud of you. I may have grudges with you but it is you who make my Mumbai safe and peaceful. You are the best! — CA RAKESH KAPOOR (@rakesh_kapoor) April 9, 2018

Memebai police — vez ansari (@vezansari) April 9, 2018

Whoever the curator… Hats off to him… ✌️🙏 — Teddy (@dimwittedjoker) April 9, 2018

Whoever the curator… Hats off to him… ✌️🙏 — Teddy (@dimwittedjoker) April 9, 2018

Think you have other pop-culture references to suggest to the Mumbai Police? Tweet out @ietrending.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd