Mumbai Police cracks up Twitterati as they join the ‘If you don’t love me at…’ meme-fest

Not one to be left behind when the whole of Twitter is cracking up over the "If you don't love me at my..." memes, Mumbai Police's Twitter team has come up with its own, rather funny, meme as well.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 9, 2018 9:17:35 pm
mumbai police, mumbai police twitter, mumbai police tweets, mumbai police latest, Mumbai police, mumbai police memes, Indinan Express, Indian Express news With pop culture references that range anything from Narcos and Stranger Things to  Bollywood-inspired memes, Mumbai Police’s Twitter team has cultivated quite a fan following. (Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter)

When it comes to sending a social message and not sound preachy about it, Mumbai Police’s Twitter team is known for doing due diligence. With pop culture references that range anything from Narcos and Stranger Things to  Bollywood-inspired memes, Mumbai Police’s Twitter team has cultivated quite a fan following. Not to be left behind when the whole of Twitter is cracking up over the “If you don’t love me at my…” memes, the Twitter team has come up with its own, rather funny, meme as well. The core idea behind the latest meme pattern that is going viral, is of how people are sharing hilarious ‘before and after’ pictures with the tag line “If you don’t love me at my worst, then you don’t deserve me at my best.”

This is Mumbai Police’s tweet, showing how they have the interest of the general public when they fine you for rash driving/drunk driving as well as when they are helping the traffic move standing drenched during heavy downpours.

Twitterati were quick to notice and gave their thumbs-up.

