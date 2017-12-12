Mumbai Police helps locate Mumbai-based author’s lost laptop, sets yet another example

Author Sachin Garg, who miplaced his laptop in an auto, had six months works in it, without a back-up. (Source: Sachin Garg/Twitter) Author Sachin Garg, who miplaced his laptop in an auto, had six months works in it, without a back-up. (Source: Sachin Garg/Twitter)

Mumbai Police on social media has always led by example. Whether it is using clever FRIENDS reference to highlight important points or promptly issuing a challan to a celebrity for breaking the law, they have been extremely proactive. And they proved it yet again by helping Mumbai-based author Sachin Garg locate his misplaced laptop.

On December 10, after misplacing his laptop, Garg took to Twitter to seek help. “This is the most desperate moment of my life. Forgot my DELL laptop in an auto in Juhu. Have 6 months of without back-up work in it. Please RT and help me get it. At police station but not being able to trace,” he wrote. While people on social media, soon Mumbai Police replied to his tweet saying, “We have followed you. Please DM your contact details.” Garg shared the details and soon, much to his relief, his laptop was found.

Garg later took to Twitter to share details of how things transpired. Referring to it as “Part 2” of the story, Garg wrote how, after misplacing his laptop, he had rushed to the Juhu police station. And although the officials were very helpful, they could not figure out the auto number. “So here’s the part 2 of this story. As soon as I realised I had forgotten my bag, I rushed to Juhu police station. The police was very helpful and within a few minutes, we were sifting through CCTV footage but we couldn’t figure out the auto number,” he wrote.

After this, he went to Santa Cruz and Bandra police station but that did not come much of a help either. In the interim, he had posted the tweet that finally attracted the attention of the Mumbai police cyber cell. “When Juhu footage, didn’t help, I went to Santa Cruz and Bandra police station but that didn’t help either. Some time in between I sent this tweet which immediately blew up. Within a few minutes I got a call from @MumbaiPolice cyber cell team, which was extremely helpful,” he wrote.

Garg asked them to share his number and the message of the misplaced laptop with all the nearby police stations. And then later at one in the night, he got a call from Malwani police station and was informed that his laptop was located. Hailing the power of social media, Garg wrote, “The only reason Malwani station had my number was because this tweet blew up and Mumbai Police had relayed the message spread the message properly. So, thanks a ton Twitter and my book would not be delayed by 6 more months because of you. I love you all who RTed.”

