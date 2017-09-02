Only in Express

Mumbai Police’s ‘STARK’ evidence from this witty ‘Game of Thrones’ cartoon will win your heart

With seven mind-boggling episodes in season 7, Game of Thrones has left most of its fans waiting for more. Catching up with the GOT fever, Mumbai Police too brought in their pinch of humour with a witty cartoon about "stark evidence".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 2, 2017 3:17 pm
game of thrones, mumbai police, police twitter handle, mumbai police twitter, got, got season 7, game of thrones season 7, got, mumbai police tweets, indian express, indian express news You just can’t ignore Mumbai Police’s witty Game of Thrones-inspired cartoon. (Source: @MumbaiPolice/Twitter)
With seven mind-boggling episodes in season 7, Game of Thrones has left most of its fans waiting for more. Even as the fantasy drama series has gone off-air now, people are busy speculating as to what’s in store for season 8. Not just that, a lot of fans have been creating quirky memes and hilarious video clips to keep the excitement going. A lot of ice cream and diary brands have also spun a set of funny cartoons to promote their brands with the Night King and the ice dragon’s reference.

Catching up with the GOT fever, Mumbai Police too brought in their pinch of humour with a witty cartoon about “stark evidence”. “‘STARK’ evidence catches up just when you think we are in complete dark #GOTyou,” the tweet read. Their hashtag #GOTyou added the much-needed sass to the tweet.

Check out the tweet here.

With more than 2,000 retweets and over 4,000 likes, their meme soon became a hit on Twitter! No sooner did they post it, the official handle of Mumbai Police was filled with praiseworthy replies for the admin of the page and the illustrator. While one user said, “Send a raven to the guy who is managing this account. He got Swag,” another one tweeted: “Hahaha Epic one!! To whoever made this, KUDOS!”

Complimenting them for their ‘cool’ gesture, one user had some really sweet things to say: “Just when you thought @MumbaiPolice couldn’t get any cooler! One day saving lives ;and another #GOTyou tweets Mumbai our pack will survive!”

Check out some more reactions on the networking website here.

What do you think of the post? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

