Mumbai Police’s ‘STARK’ evidence from this witty ‘Game of Thrones’ cartoon will win your heart

With seven mind-boggling episodes in season 7, Game of Thrones has left most of its fans waiting for more. Even as the fantasy drama series has gone off-air now, people are busy speculating as to what’s in store for season 8. Not just that, a lot of fans have been creating quirky memes and hilarious video clips to keep the excitement going. A lot of ice cream and diary brands have also spun a set of funny cartoons to promote their brands with the Night King and the ice dragon’s reference.

Catching up with the GOT fever, Mumbai Police too brought in their pinch of humour with a witty cartoon about “stark evidence”. “‘STARK’ evidence catches up just when you think we are in complete dark # GOTyou,” the tweet read. Their hashtag #GOTyou added the much-needed sass to the tweet.

Check out the tweet here.

‘STARK’ evidence catches up just when you think we are in complete dark #GOTyou pic.twitter.com/s9blwltvDn — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 1, 2017

With more than 2,000 retweets and over 4,000 likes, their meme soon became a hit on Twitter! No sooner did they post it, the official handle of Mumbai Police was filled with praiseworthy replies for the admin of the page and the illustrator. While one user said, “Send a raven to the guy who is managing this account. He got Swag,” another one tweeted: “Hahaha Epic one!! To whoever made this, KUDOS!”

Complimenting them for their ‘cool’ gesture, one user had some really sweet things to say: “Just when you thought @ MumbaiPolice couldn’t get any cooler! One day saving lives ;and another # GOTyou tweets Mumbai our pack will survive!”

Check out some more reactions on the networking website here.

Hahaha! Give the person who made this a raise! :D — Tanay Iyer (@tanayiyer93) September 1, 2017

Send a raven to the guy who is managing this account. He got Swag. — FoodsOverDudes (@shenoy_sneha) September 1, 2017

great! Now even #MumbaiPolice is aware with #GoT cracks.. I have to start watching it -_-.. — Priyanka Digraskar (@Ipriyanka_D) September 1, 2017

Hahaha Epic one!! To whoever made this, KUDOS! 😁 — Devika (@Dayweekaa) September 1, 2017

Wow…our mumbai police is also a #GameOfThrones follower :) — Dr Rikin Gogri (@dr_rikin) September 1, 2017

Just when you thought @MumbaiPolice couldn’t get any cooler!

One day saving lives ;and another #GOTyou tweets

Mumbai our pack will survive!😍 — Roma Sudulagunta (@RomaSudulagunta) September 1, 2017

Man! *Woot wooot* for person handling this account 👏 — Kaamayni (@kaamayni) September 1, 2017

We have the coolest police twitter handle in the world 😍 — Tabrez mandviwala (@Rtr_tabrez) September 1, 2017

