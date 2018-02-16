Mumbai Police’s recent message on drink and type is bang on!

Texting while driving is equally dangerous and highlighted drinking and typing too don’t go well together. Texting while driving is equally dangerous and highlighted drinking and typing too don’t go well together.

Social media handles of police forces around the world have won the Internet with their punny and intelligent messages. Be it with reference from everyone’s favourite movies or TV or Netflix shows to even popular comic characters — with every passing day, they find us newer ways to remind people about important laws. And in India, Mumbai Police is most active when it comes to social media. After winning hearts with beautiful message on Valentine’s Day, Mumbai Police took a step further to remind people about road safety and highlighted how accidents can happen anytime, even without drinking.

Sharing a photo of a typo, the cops reminded us to keep our phones away while driving. Be it for replying to your beau’s message on WhatsApp or updated your Facebook status, texting while driving is equally dangerous. With a goof-up tweet, the cops wrote, “Accedints happn evne whn u dirnk n tpye! (Accidents happen even when you drink n type!) #DontDrinkAndDrive.”

Accedints happn evne whn u dirnk n tpye ! #DontDrinkAndDrive pic.twitter.com/424YHp65gZ — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 16, 2018

And if you liked their quirky message on drunk driving and texting then check out this Simpson-inspired message by the Mumbai cops. Urging people to stay away from drugs, the social media team shared the famous Simpson meme of Homer disappearing into the bushes. Yes, that’s exactly how the police want you to walk away or disappear when someone approaches you to buy or take drugs.

What’s your favourite tweet? Tell us in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd