Mumbai Police catches stalkers after girl tweets out; shares important message thereafter

Well, the guys handling the Mumbai Police Twitter handle have time and again not only proved their mettle in the humour department but also in quickly responding to distress tweets by Mumbaikars, especially when it comes to stalking and eve-teasing. Not only that, they then use the incident to warn anyone else who might have similar ideas. The most recent incident was on August 17, when a media professional reached out to the Police with a photo of two unidentified men on a bike who were following her. She later tagged Mumbai Police with the photos of the stalkers and the bike’s registration number.

According to an ANI report, she called up the Mumbai Police Control Room for help after which they quickly swung into action. The police kept the track of her route. The woman also shot the pictures of the accused and tweeted a photograph of the two stalkers on the Mumbai police handle and later thanked police for her response.

“@MumbaiPolice Alert: two boys on a scooty passing lewd comments and chasing the Rick on Andheri Link Road,” she tweeted.

@MumbaiPolice Alert: two boys on a scooty passing lewd comments and chasing the Rick on Andheri Link Road. pic.twitter.com/wEXo2eX6oL — Asira (@Asira_Tarannum) August 16, 2017

2 boys on a dio number 5994, chased my rick from Chitrakoot grounds in Andheri to Juhu circle. Anyone who knows these guys (1/2) pic.twitter.com/iDEd4Ztmwe — Asira (@Asira_Tarannum) August 17, 2017

Anyone who knows these guys or recognises the vehicle please reply with a tag to @MumbaiPolice (2/2) pic.twitter.com/BGvHCP6duz — Asira (@Asira_Tarannum) August 17, 2017

Quick to notice, the police soon caught the stalkers and even tweeted out to the woman, along with a photo of one of the bikers, saying: “.@Asira_Tarannum reported stalking with a picture of the stalker & his vehicle number Didn’t take long for us to hunt down the accused”.

.@Asira_Tarannum reported stalking with a picture of the stalker & his vehicle number Didn’t take long for us to hunt down the accused pic.twitter.com/XVAHZ3sILl — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 18, 2017

Mumbai Police later tweeted out a photo of the woman’s tweet along with a warning: “You surely don’t want us to stalk you for stalking a woman! #ReportStalking”.

You surely don’t want us to stalk you for stalking a woman! #ReportStalking pic.twitter.com/uP4GrviqRJ — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 18, 2017

The Mumbai Police has started a Twitter drive #ReportStalking, in which one can take to the microblogging site if being stalked by someone, so that the cops can come to their rescue. Here’s hoping their warning is seriously heeded.

