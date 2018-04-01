Presents Latest News

Twitterati applaud Mumbai Police’s appointment of 8 women as station in-charges as ‘first in the country’

In one of Mumbai Police's latest tweets, the Twitter team shared the news that eight women have been appointed as police station in-charges, claiming how it is a 'first in any city of the country'.

Mumbai Police, especially on Twitter, has set illustrious examples in terms of using the platform to not only spread social messages but also do their job of catching criminals. Resorting to the language many on social media understand the best and the most — memes — Mumbai Police’s Twitter team constantly puts up quirky posts to ensure no proper law and order. And now, they are yet again creating a buzz on the Internet and for a beautiful reason at that. In one of their latest tweets, Mumbai Police shared the news that eight women have been appointed as police station in-charges, claiming how it is a “first in any city of the country”. The tweet got their followers excited, who responded to the post with congratulatory messages and extended their best wishes to the officers. At times when a woman at the helm of affairs, especially in public spaces, is still looked at with wonderment, this news comes as a welcome step towards inclusivity.

This is Mumbai Police’s tweet.

From people calling it a milestone, a “nice move towards women empowerment in real sense,” and extending their congratulations, here are the responses the news amassed thereafter on the micro-blogging site.

