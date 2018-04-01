Twitterati applaud Mumbai Police’s appointment of 8 women as station in-charges as ‘first in the country’

Mumbai Police’s tweet got their followers excited, who responded to the post with congratulatory messages and extended their best wishes to the officers(Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter) Mumbai Police’s tweet got their followers excited, who responded to the post with congratulatory messages and extended their best wishes to the officers(Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter)

Mumbai Police, especially on Twitter, has set illustrious examples in terms of using the platform to not only spread social messages but also do their job of catching criminals. Resorting to the language many on social media understand the best and the most — memes — Mumbai Police’s Twitter team constantly puts up quirky posts to ensure no proper law and order. And now, they are yet again creating a buzz on the Internet and for a beautiful reason at that. In one of their latest tweets, Mumbai Police shared the news that eight women have been appointed as police station in-charges, claiming how it is a “first in any city of the country”. The tweet got their followers excited, who responded to the post with congratulatory messages and extended their best wishes to the officers. At times when a woman at the helm of affairs, especially in public spaces, is still looked at with wonderment, this news comes as a welcome step towards inclusivity.

This is Mumbai Police’s tweet.

Trying to keep up with the city’s trend of setting examples! #InspiredByMumbaipic.twitter.com/cEyEu7GOmg — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 31, 2018

From people calling it a milestone, a “nice move towards women empowerment in real sense,” and extending their congratulations, here are the responses the news amassed thereafter on the micro-blogging site.

It’s a milestone… — Nupur Prasad IPS (@ips_nupurprasad) March 31, 2018

That’s amazing. — Sudeep Banerjee (@sudeepbanerji) March 31, 2018

Nice move towards women empowerment in real sense.

Please try to consider more dynamic women SrPI Like Surekha Kapile and Rehana Shaikh for such executive post. @CPMumbaiPolice sir, keep it up. We are with you. Still we are available for services, if you need. — Shamsherkhan Pathan (@ShamsherkhanPa2) April 1, 2018

Very good initiative — Syed Rafeeq.(KGN) Tumkur (@rafeeq22249058) April 1, 2018

Keep it up… Mumbai police — Bhavya Singh (@BhavyaS54724395) March 31, 2018

Congrats !!!

Hope now women’s will be protected better?? — Victor (@Vict_Shahani) March 31, 2018

Hearty congratulations! We salute these women officers. Proud of them! — Satish Bhat (@samyanika) March 31, 2018

Bravo Sisters….. Proud of YOU all. — Jayesh Sonpal (@JayeshSonpal1) March 31, 2018

Congratulations. Proud of you #MumbaiPolice — Shifa Shaikh (@shifaPR) March 31, 2018

What do you think of Mumbai Police’s initiative? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

