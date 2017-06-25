Latest News

There is no winning from Mumbai monsoon rains, so why not joke about it; Twitterati get creative

Like every year monsoon has arrived in Mumbai and people have taken to social media to express their inconvenience, but they do that while generating some laughs. Like always. From one-liners to funny memes, there's a whole bunch to sit and laugh about as you sip your chai.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 25, 2017 4:25 pm
monsoon, monsoon in india, mumbai monsoon, #mumbairains, mumbai rains, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Monsoon clearly has a different meaning to different people. (Source: Twitter)
One look at the sky is enough to tell you monsoon has arrived. There is finally some relief from the sweltering heat and it’s about time to gaze dreamily outside while raindrops adorn your window panes. It would not be an exaggeration to say that sky looks different during monsoons and do the roads as the rumbling noises of the clouds fill the air.

Among other places, monsoons in Mumbai always becomes a much-talked about affair. The relentless rainfall that the city receives is often romanticised by its inhabitants, but more often than not it also becomes a cause of woe — as the rain just does not stop.

Here are some of the reactions.

This one is hilarious!

Mumbaikars know how to ‘behave’ in monsoon. Clearly he does not.

But he does.

We can so relate to this.

And then there are the sadists.

Maybe?

Time to try this, perhaps?

You can hate and crib all you want about the heavy downpour but you cannot deny of not enjoying them. The thrill of getting drenched in rain and having a cup of coffee later is one of the few unadulterated pleasures in life. And the residents of Mumbai know this well. So while some are indeed making fun of the inconvenience caused by monsoon, others have shared their love for it.

