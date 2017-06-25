There is no winning from Mumbai monsoon rains, so why not joke about it; Twitterati get creative

Monsoon clearly has a different meaning to different people. (Source: Twitter) Monsoon clearly has a different meaning to different people. (Source: Twitter)

One look at the sky is enough to tell you monsoon has arrived. There is finally some relief from the sweltering heat and it’s about time to gaze dreamily outside while raindrops adorn your window panes. It would not be an exaggeration to say that sky looks different during monsoons and do the roads as the rumbling noises of the clouds fill the air.

Among other places, monsoons in Mumbai always becomes a much-talked about affair. The relentless rainfall that the city receives is often romanticised by its inhabitants, but more often than not it also becomes a cause of woe — as the rain just does not stop.

Like every year monsoon has arrived in Mumbai and people have taken to social media to express their inconvenience, but they do that while generating some laughs. Like always.

Here are some of the reactions.

#MumbaiRains

GF – come over

BF – I can’t, I’m in Mumbai

GF – parents aren’t home

BF – pic.twitter.com/ZRNiJBDYzA — kill Bill Pandey… (@iamnavamohan) June 25, 2017

This one is hilarious!

#MumbaiRains are like my WhatsApp messages. No messages for the entire month. And tons of unknown numbers before EID. #MannKiBaat 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/phOSiK3yNj — Sara Ali Khan (@SaraKhanWorld) June 25, 2017

Mumbaikars know how to ‘behave’ in monsoon. Clearly he does not.

But he does.

When you try to keep your shoes dry but #MumbaiRains win. That moment 👇 pic.twitter.com/v6SB5FE9vx — Akshay Mujumdar (@MujumdarAkshay) June 25, 2017

We can so relate to this.

And then there are the sadists.

All excited sitting on my couch in UAE about #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/lAbvZIM51z — Tejaswi Shahir (@TejaswiShahir) June 25, 2017

Maybe?

He seems to be in a tearing hurry to reach home before the rains arrive #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/v8dTxZxjxq — vimleshpurohit (@TheTeeFactory) June 25, 2017

Time to try this, perhaps?

Time to try this, perhaps?

Seems like rain god had a dj night yesterday.#MumbaiRains — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 25, 2017

That awkward part of the season where you are drenched in either rain water or sweat. And sometimes, both! 😌🙈#MumbaiRains #WeatherBeLike — Samiksha Saxena (@_samiiksha_) June 15, 2017

You can hate and crib all you want about the heavy downpour but you cannot deny of not enjoying them. The thrill of getting drenched in rain and having a cup of coffee later is one of the few unadulterated pleasures in life. And the residents of Mumbai know this well. So while some are indeed making fun of the inconvenience caused by monsoon, others have shared their love for it.

Finally it’s raining heavily at Nariman Point 😊❤️#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/MIYkSOSznW — Malhar Takle (@MalharTakle) June 25, 2017

Awesome weather looks like it’s 6 O’clock #MumbaiRains stay safe people. By the time, have Kaanda bhajiya. pic.twitter.com/DyHf4ulTbu — Gita S. Kapoor (@GitaSKapoor) June 25, 2017

Just back from a getaway! And Uff the weather in Mumbai today is like Ooty where i shot my tamil move #MumbaiRains 😊 #sunday pic.twitter.com/8aWy8VQGFz — PREETIKA RAO (@preetikatweets) June 25, 2017

Raining since last night! Plus lightening & thundering like CRAZY..could hardly sleep..but it’s totally worth it. 💛 #MumbaiRains welcome! — रadhika (@RadhikaPathare) June 25, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd