‘It was God’: Mumbai man’s mysterious tale about how one night changed his life is going viral

A man, who hails from Mumbai, narrated his story about how his family had almost ran out of food. (Source: Humans of New York/Facebook) A man, who hails from Mumbai, narrated his story about how his family had almost ran out of food. (Source: Humans of New York/Facebook)

What if everything tumbling down in your life was saved by a stranger? Wouldn’t you be indebted to him for the rest of your life? Something similar happened to a man, who hails from Mumbai. His mysterious story is being widely shared on Facebook after it was posted by the page Humans of New York, which is known for sharing motivational slice-of-life tales.

In the heart-warming story, the man narrated how he got a job at a motorcycle repair shop because his father was not able to work. Left with the burden of feeding the entire family, he also revealed how, at one time, his family almost ran out of food. He waited at the shop all day praying for a customer but nobody came until late night. Little did he know that his life would change that very night. Read on to know what really happened here.

“When I was a child, it was up to me to feed our family because my father couldn’t work. I had a job at a motorcycle repair shop. Everyone would sit at home and wait for me to make money. Once we almost ran out of food. We didn’t have a single rupee and there was nothing to eat. I could handle it, but I couldn’t bear the thought of my baby sister going to sleep hungry. I sat at my shop all day, praying for a customer. But nobody came. Then just as night was falling, a man drove up with a puncture in his tire. The price of the repair was three rupees. But when I was finished, the man handed me twenty rupees and drove away. I was able to buy two kilograms of rice. My entire life turned around that day. My shop became very busy. We were never hungry again. Even today I think about that man. I never saw his face. He changed not just my life, but the lives of my entire family. I wonder who he was. Sometimes I think it was God himself.”

