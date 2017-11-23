Top Stories

Man saves abandoned baby girl with the help of Mumbai police; earns praise of Twitterati

The Twitter user later updated his followers that he was at the Kanjumarg East police station with the baby. His tweet came right after Mumbai Police tweeted to him asking for his details.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 23, 2017 12:32 pm
mumbai police, mumbai police twitter, mumbai police saves baby, mumbai police saves baby life, mumbai man saves baby with mumbai police, indian express. indian express news Mumbai Police Twitter handle was quick to act too and reached out to Aman on Twitter to assist.(Source: Twitter)
Related News

A man in Mumbai saved the life of a new-born baby and earned the praise of people on the Internet. In a series of posts, the man who goes by the name Aman on Twitter took to the Internet asking for help after he found a baby abandoned in an auto. Although the baby was wrapped in a white blanket and had her clothes on, she was shivering with cold, as he claimed in his Twitter thread. His post garnered a lot of traction online. Soon after the post, people reached out to him – some to inquire, others with helpline numbers and many others to convey their gratitude to him for saving the child’s life. Mumbai Police Twitter handle, known for its absolute wit and pun, was quick to act too and reached out to him on Twitter to assist.

Talking to indianexpress.com, he said his name is Hemant Sharma and is a resident of Kanjurmarg East in Mumbai. The 26-year-old found the baby abandoned in Datar colony. She is under doctors observation with two women police constables who are taking care of her. Police are still trying to find the parents of the baby,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sharma kept people updated about the baby’s health through his tweets and photos. “Found this 3 to 5 day year old kid in closed auto. Please help me guys. I’ve no idea what to do? #help,” he posted first on November 19 night.

He later updated his followers that he was at the Kanjumarg East police station with the baby. His tweet came right after Mumbai Police tweeted to him asking for his details. After a while, he updated the thread with another and this time, an assuring update: “I just visited the baby at the hospital. She has been shifted to another ward where medical investigatons are going on. I’ll update you with more information as soon as I get to know.” “For all who’s asking for baby’s health. She’s just doing fine. She’s Stopped shivering too!” was his next tweet.

Mumbai Police took to their Twitter handle to inform that the baby was at Sion hospital and was being taken care of by WPC Sangeeta Yadav. They also applauded Aman for being alert and taking timely action.

Here are some of the responses his post garnered on the micro-blogging site.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Nov 23: Latest News