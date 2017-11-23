Man saves abandoned baby girl with the help of Mumbai police; earns praise of Twitterati

Mumbai Police Twitter handle was quick to act too and reached out to Aman on Twitter to assist.(Source: Twitter) Mumbai Police Twitter handle was quick to act too and reached out to Aman on Twitter to assist.(Source: Twitter)

A man in Mumbai saved the life of a new-born baby and earned the praise of people on the Internet. In a series of posts, the man who goes by the name Aman on Twitter took to the Internet asking for help after he found a baby abandoned in an auto. Although the baby was wrapped in a white blanket and had her clothes on, she was shivering with cold, as he claimed in his Twitter thread. His post garnered a lot of traction online. Soon after the post, people reached out to him – some to inquire, others with helpline numbers and many others to convey their gratitude to him for saving the child’s life. Mumbai Police Twitter handle, known for its absolute wit and pun, was quick to act too and reached out to him on Twitter to assist.

Talking to indianexpress.com, he said his name is Hemant Sharma and is a resident of Kanjurmarg East in Mumbai. The 26-year-old found the baby abandoned in Datar colony. She is under doctors observation with two women police constables who are taking care of her. Police are still trying to find the parents of the baby,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sharma kept people updated about the baby’s health through his tweets and photos. “Found this 3 to 5 day year old kid in closed auto. Please help me guys. I’ve no idea what to do? #help,” he posted first on November 19 night.

Found this 3 to 5 day year old kid in closed auto. Please help me guys. I’ve no idea what to do? #help pic.twitter.com/ZBHg8xdLNz — Aman (@Jugadu_banda) November 19, 2017

He later updated his followers that he was at the Kanjumarg East police station with the baby. His tweet came right after Mumbai Police tweeted to him asking for his details. After a while, he updated the thread with another and this time, an assuring update: “I just visited the baby at the hospital. She has been shifted to another ward where medical investigatons are going on. I’ll update you with more information as soon as I get to know.” “For all who’s asking for baby’s health. She’s just doing fine. She’s Stopped shivering too!” was his next tweet.

For all who’s asking for baby’s health. She’s just doing fine. She’s Stopped shivering too! pic.twitter.com/qYbqd9IfYW — Aman (@Jugadu_banda) November 19, 2017

I just visited the baby at the hospital. She has been shifted to another ward where medical investigatons are going on. I’ll update you with more information as soon as I get to know. pic.twitter.com/7VKukFqlan — Aman (@Jugadu_banda) November 20, 2017

We have followed you. Please DM us your contact details. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 19, 2017

The baby is safe with mumbai Police now I’m in kanjumarg east police station. pic.twitter.com/FM932Xez69 — Aman (@Jugadu_banda) November 19, 2017

Mumbai Police took to their Twitter handle to inform that the baby was at Sion hospital and was being taken care of by WPC Sangeeta Yadav. They also applauded Aman for being alert and taking timely action.

The Little Baby found by @Jugadu_banda in an auto yesterday and handed over to Kanjurmarg Police, is now in the Sion Hospital & our prayers. WPC Sangeeta Yadav is making sure she is taken care of. pic.twitter.com/UQxLy4Mgkm — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 20, 2017

.@Jugadu_banda alert citizens like you on the streets of Mumbai, play a major role in making it a safe city! Thank you for making sure the child reaches safe hands #ThankYouMumbai pic.twitter.com/giiyD2z7Os — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 20, 2017

Here are some of the responses his post garnered on the micro-blogging site.

Very very sad!

I am extremely proud of you for taking notice and doing right thing though! 👏

I hope they find the parents if possible @MumbaiPolice thank you so much for responding! — Dhruv (@DhruvrajCFC) November 19, 2017

Call Childline on 1098 and they’ll help you through the process! — pvPatil (@peepultree) November 20, 2017

Great job! I’d still suggest involving some trusted child-welfare NGO to track the baby’s well-being. Will check in a bit and let you know the right NGO for this purpose. — pvPatil (@peepultree) November 20, 2017

God bless you Aman.

Good karma never goes in vain. — Piku 🇮🇳 (@TheSherni) November 20, 2017

Proud of you. May god bless the baby and help you find proper care for her. Please keep posting updates as you get time. — Raj Jha (@r_k_jha) November 20, 2017

