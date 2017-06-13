‘When life gives you lemons …’ — This Facebook post on a man catching a ‘big, fat fish’ in Mumbai flood waters is going viral

This incident took place during a minor flooding at Thakur village in Mumbai’s Kandivli East on June 11. (Source: Tejas Mehta/Facebook) This incident took place during a minor flooding at Thakur village in Mumbai’s Kandivli East on June 11. (Source: Tejas Mehta/Facebook)

We all have heard the good ol’ saying ‘when life gives you lemons, make lemonade’ and its many equally fascinating variants. Well, going by a Facebook post doing the rounds of the Internet, it seems a Mumbai street food vendor has taken a leaf from the book and is catching fish in the city’s flood waters! You heard us!

Tejas Mehta, a media professional, who shared the photos of the food vendor on Facebook, told indianexpress.com that this took place during a minor flooding at Thakur village in Mumbai’s Kandivli East on June 11. As the man caught the fish, his friend rushed to get a sack to put it in.

“Just saw this man catching a big fat FISH from the flooded waters of Kandivali in Mumbai!! 😂😂😂 This city is full of surprises! My day is made!”

According to a report in the Midday, it is usual for many areas in Mumbai to get inundated during heavy rains, this time places like Marine Lines, Bandra, Lower Parel, Sion, Ghatkopar, Kandivli, Borivli, Dahisar and Andheri are affected due to water-logging during floods. But the ‘catch’ this time was the fish that local residents were able to catch from the flood waters.

