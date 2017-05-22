Mumbai Indians’ dramatic win against Pune in IPL has sent Twitterati into a tizzy

The tenth season of IPL season is over and how! (Source: All India Bakchod, Atheist Krishna/Twitter) The tenth season of IPL season is over and how! (Source: All India Bakchod, Atheist Krishna/Twitter)

Mumbai Indians’ dramatic win against Rising Pune Supergiant in the tenth IPL rendition made almost everybody sit up and wonder what exactly happened in the IPL final match. While congratulatory messages poured in from everywhere for the team, including Ranveer Singh’s “We are the champion” video for MI, social media users, especially those on Twitter, had their share of the cake too. Amidst jibes on how the team won by just one run even after making a meagre 129, comparing Steve Smith to ‘Aunty Gormint’ and wild guesses on how the match could be fixed — there sure was a lot going on Twitter.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Indians win IPL 2017: Abhishek Bachchan, Ranveer Singh are the happiest. See more congratulatory messages

Check out some of the tweets here.

Mumbai Indians is that kid who tops the class without even studying for the test. #IPLfinal — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) May 21, 2017

Ek run ki keemat tum kya jaano, Dhoni babu. pic.twitter.com/bE7SBqwHWZ — All India Bakchod (@AllIndiaBakchod) May 21, 2017

Rising Pune Supergiants was a Nietzschean concept.

They almost won.

Then lost.

And now cease to exist.

Life is pointless. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) May 21, 2017

ALSO READ | MI vs RPS IPL final: Mumbai Indians lift third IPL title after a one-run win over Rising Pune Supergiant

While many are yet to get over the fact that RPS lost in spite of a stellar performance by Smith, Twitter users found themselves unable to restrain themselves from cracking jokes. Others did not forget to sympathise with the Pune team. Check this for instance: “Rising Pune Supergiants was a Nietzschean concept. They almost won. Then lost. And now cease to exist. Life is pointless,” said one Twitter user, while another said “Mumbai Indians is that kid who tops the class without even studying for the test.”

Have something witty to say about Mumbai Indians’ dramatic IPL win? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd