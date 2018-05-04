‘Love doesn’t have a timeline’: This couple’s love story who fell in love without meeting each other will reinforce your faith in love

You can find love when you are least expecting it. (Source: Humans of Bombay/Facebook) You can find love when you are least expecting it. (Source: Humans of Bombay/Facebook)

Cynics might disagree but one can find love in the most strange corners, when one is least expecting it. In case you are aleady raising your eyebrows in doubt you must read the love story of Mumbai residents Sneha Chaudhary and Harsh Mehta who met by chance on social media and, as they say, the rest is history. Chaudhary met Mehta when she was talking to guys for marriage but, in her own words, never felt a connection. “I was just scrolling through my Facebook feed, when I received a message from a ‘Harsh’— ‘Do we know each other?’ Call me crazy, but I took a shot and replied instantly,” she said while sharing her story with Humans of Bombay.

“He was in Australia and I was in Bombay, but we never felt the distance— our conversations were so vivid,” she shared. “We spoke for a month, but it felt like years. Time was moving slowly— we’d talk endlessly and still feel like it wasn’t enough,” she added. And then one day, through an endearing gesture he asked her to marry him. And although they hadn’t met before, she said yes. “I know what you’re thinking— we’d never met each other and hadn’t known each other for very long, but when you feel it– you feel it,” she says.

“I was 28 when I finally decided that I was ready for marriage. I started talking to a few guys, but I never felt a connection. One day, I was just scrolling through my Facebook feed, when I received a message from a ‘Harsh’— ‘Do we know each other?’ Call me crazy, but I took a shot and replied instantly.

From then on we talked about everything, from common friends to the adventures of our lives. He was in Australia and I was in Bombay, but we never felt the distance— our conversations were so vivid.

We spoke for a month, but it felt like years. Time was moving slowly— we’d talk endlessly and still feel like it wasn’t enough. I remember the day we spoke for 18 hours—when our phone batteries were low, we would quickly power up our laptops to Skype! I was addicted— I didn’t feel like my day was complete, until I’d shared it with him.

After he’d updated his status to ‘I think I’m in love,’ he began to say ‘I love you’ at the end of every conversation and I would reply with an ‘Okay, thank you’. Until the day I couldn’t help myself from saying it back. Soon after, I received a box in the mail— it held three pebbles. I’d once told him about the commitment of penguins– they search for the perfect pebble, and drop it against the feet of their mate to declare their love and commitment. I immediately knew what these pebbles symbolised, and when I picked them up, on the back it read, ‘Will you marry me?’ Call it madness, but I didn’t even hesitate once before saying, ‘yes’!

I know what you’re thinking— we’d never met each other and hadn’t known each other for very long, but when you feel it– you feel it. Love doesn’t have a timeline. I could spend ten years with someone but never feel that connection…or spend the rest of my life with someone I met yesterday and be ridiculously happy and I am…ridiculously happy! He flew in from Australia two days before our court wedding…that’s the first time we met. It was magnetic— we hugged at the airport for what felt like a lifetime. The security guard had to ask us to leave!

And three years later, here we are…still crushing on each other, taking random road trips, listening to 90’s music and debating the million dollar question — ‘who added whom first?’”

