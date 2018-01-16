‘Love harder than you have ever before’: This couple’s story will reinstate your faith in love

Love harder, this adorable Mumbai couple advises. (Source: Humans of Bombay/ Facebook) Love harder, this adorable Mumbai couple advises. (Source: Humans of Bombay/ Facebook)

The definition of love, much like other things, is steadily changing. Posited in the present time and space where interactions are confined to social media, the longevity of love is shrinking. The idea of forever already appears bleak to many of us. But, as is often said, love triumphs all. While the state of things in the present scenario might disillusion you, there are people who have indeed made it. And in case you are still sceptical, you must read this heartwarming love story of a couple in Mumbai, who are now at that age where they are attending a lot of funerals, but this has only made them aware that “life is so short” and “the only love we’ve known all our lives may be gone tomorrow.” They deal with this finality is appreciating each other’s presence more in their lives.

They shared their story with the Facebook page Humans of Bombay, and it will reinstate your faith in love. “We’re poles apart — I pray for 45 minutes a day and he doesn’t even remember the last time he went to a temple but love doesn’t mean you have to become clones of each other… it’s about loving those differences,” the woman said.

Read the full post here.

“We’ve hit that age where we’re attending a lot of funerals. In the last decade, we’ve buried our parents, relatives and close friends — it’s sad, but in a way has made us aware of a lot.”

“What’s the biggest thing you’ve learnt?”

“That you hear it all along and think of it as a cliché, but life really is so short. We’re childhood sweethearts and have to accept that at any point, one of us could lose the other…that the only love we’ve known all our lives may be gone tomorrow.”

“How do you deal with that?”

“By actually appreciating our time together — even if we’re doing nothing. We’re poles apart — I pray for 45 minutes a day and he doesn’t even remember the last time he went to a temple but love doesn’t mean you have to become clones of each other… it’s about loving those differences.”

“What advice would you give a large group of people?”

“Love harder than you have ever before. You take things for granted and before you know it, you reach our age and you look back and wish that you had said ‘I love you’ more, or that you hadn’t let one argument stretch on for days. It’s simple really — live and love today, leave nothing for tomorrow.”

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd