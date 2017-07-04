Mumbai MLA watering plants during rainfall leaves Twitterati laughing out loud

While it is not clear when the picture was clicked, it went viral after the popular troll Facebook page Unofficial Subramanian Swamy shared it. (Source: Kapsology/Twitter) While it is not clear when the picture was clicked, it went viral after the popular troll Facebook page Unofficial Subramanian Swamy shared it. (Source: Kapsology/Twitter)

Last year, a photo of Mumbai’s Vasai-Virar Mayor Pravina Thakur watering plants went viral. Well, she was watering plants standing in heavy rainfall with people around her shielding her and themselves from the downpour. Keeping the legacy intact, this time a BJP MLA from Mumbai, Narendra Mehta, decided to show his environment-friendly side and took to watering plants.

And guess what? It was raining!

No prizes for guessing, the photo went viral in no time.

As cities like Mumbai and Delhi continue to receive considerable downpour, this picture clearly seems like a joke. Twitter user Kapil shared the photo keeping it simple with the caption “BJP Mira Bhayandar MLA Narendra Mehta watering plants in heavy rain.” Ever since then, there has been no looking back for many on Twitter.

While it is not clear when the picture was clicked, it went viral after the popular troll Facebook page Unofficial Subramanian Swamy shared it.

Check out some of the reactions it generated on the micro-blogging site.

BJP Mira Bhayandar MLA Narendra Mehta watering plants in heavy rain. pic.twitter.com/EQJSgVXjyI — Kapil (@kapsology) July 2, 2017

Mumbai’s Vasai-Virar Mayor waters plants despite heavy rains and people can’t stop laughing – The Indian Express http://t.co/Rs1MroCZdP — Mubashir (@rubusmubu) July 2, 2017

Hight of insane love for Camera 😝 — K Padma Rani (@KPadmaRani1) July 2, 2017

Not water it’s gaumutra U r mistaken — All Win (@Alwyn66784924) July 3, 2017

RESPECT

Next UNESCO award nominee

.@BJP4India MLA from Mira bhayandar @NarendraMehtal ji watering a plant in heavy rain 😂😂

Pic: @KhanWolf85pic.twitter.com/NlCG4hW794 — Mumbai (@InfoMumbai) July 2, 2017

The Mira Bhayandar MLA’s act of ‘extra care extra protection’ also generated quite a few laughs on Facebook as well.

“Normal water is not going to work in plant growth. So he’s using patanjali water for watering plants,” “Height of dedication: People please see and learn and stop criticizing. This is Desh bhakti. We all should pledge to serve our nation like this from tomorrow….” are some of the comments the post generated on Facebook. To be fair, somebody on Facebook pointed out how the MLA was just adding pesticides and not water.

