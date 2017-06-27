Mumbai and Bengaluru Police’s witty Harry Potter tweets have left Twitterati LOL-ing

‘Safety isn’t only the responsibility of ‘the chosen one’ but everyone!’ (Source: Mumbai Police /Twitter) ‘Safety isn’t only the responsibility of ‘the chosen one’ but everyone!’ (Source: Mumbai Police /Twitter)

While the general perception about India’s men in uniform might be that of stern, pot-bellied men in khaki, in reality they are stirring up a laugh riot on social media. A quick look through the Mumbai and Bengaluru police Twitter accounts will probably shock you, because unlike what many think, these guys have some really good sense of humour! And to top that, they know pop-culture almost like the back of their hand.

Putting this to good use, the social media team of both the city police teams make sure they send across the actual message about law and order to the people out there. While every now and then, references to Game of Thrones and Narcos crop up on their Twitter handles, immediately grabbing people’s attention, this time it is a reference to Harry Potter that is generating the buzz on the Internet, paying their tribute to 20 years since ‘boy who lived’ came into our lives.

20 years of Harry Potter and still there are people that don’t use this. Try it, today! pic.twitter.com/eXYRChuqrq — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) June 27, 2017

While Mumbai Police went for a Marauder’s Map style warning to ensure ‘With us around, we will always ensure No-Mischief-Managed’, Bengaluru Police had a tongue-in-cheek way of telling people on social media that it doesn’t require education at Hogwarts to use the indicators to drive safely. “Don’t need to go to Hogwarts to use this magical wand,” read the text on the photo of an indicator that the Bengaluru Police Twitter handle shared with the caption —”20 years of Harry Potter and still there are people that don’t use this. Try it, today!”

