Mumbai and Bengaluru police Twitter accounts’ daily dose of humour and pun, while making a point

As much as a lot of us think of police officials as those formidable people who are not to be messed with, there’s a witty side to them which primarily comes to the fore in the Mumbai and Bengaluru Police Twitter accounts. If you haven’t noticed already, then their social media teams seem to have really upped their game, using puns, jokes and even pop culture references to drive home important life lessons.

From Baahubali references, Mumbai Police took on another pop culture character quite popular among people. Remember Joey from F.R.I.E.N.D.S and his love for food? Well, Mumbai Police’s Twitter team happened to find a connection between Joey’s love for food and sharing passwords online! Don’t believe us? Check out for yourself!

Love your password like your pizza #AFriendsAdvicepic.twitter.com/uv9W4v80B4 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 29, 2017

When it comes to savagery on Twitter, Bengaluru Police is really not far behind.

Remember how a photo of a snake lying camouflaged in a pile of dried branches and twigs went viral with people trying to guess where the snake in the photo is, after all? The photo ended up being used as a reference against online fraudsters by Bengaluru Police.

And just like the snake

Your money they will take Be aware of online fraudsters! pic.twitter.com/2wkGJbt8n8 — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) April 29, 2017

Yes, just as unbelievable as it seems, ‘death-stare’ wielding policemen are a thing of the movies, because the real ones are social media savvy with a really good sense of humour!

Here are some of the reactions their posts garnered.

@MumbaiPolice full marks to the one who handles your account😂#friendstvshow fan forever #JoeyFatone — DheerMD (@DheerMD) April 29, 2017

@MumbaiPolice Nice…you make police look approachable with such a known quirks. How about PSA focusing on police dept.’s efforts. I’ll love it. — . (@peculiarblend) April 29, 2017

@MumbaiPolice Is a teen handling your account? 😀 — Joker (@manikgupta1) April 29, 2017

@BlrCityPolice @CPBlr @CybercrimeCID @DCPSouthBCP yes I was able find a snake in it Good one sir same way fraudsters around us we won’t know — ABID PASHA (@farishtasabka) April 29, 2017

