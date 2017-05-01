Latest News

Mumbai and Bengaluru police Twitter accounts’ daily dose of humour and pun, while making a point

Just as unbelievable as it seems, 'death-stare' wielding policemen are a thing of the movies, because the real ones are social media savvy with a really good sense of humour!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 1, 2017 2:49 pm
mumbai police, mumbai police twitter, mumbai police tweets, mumbai police creative tweets, bengaluru police, bengaluru police tweets, bengaluru police twitter, bangalore police tweets, indian express, indian express news Mumbai and Bengaluru police departments’ social media teams seem to have really upped their game, using puns, jokes and pop culture references to drive home important life lessons. (Source: Bengaluru Police/Twitter)

As much as a lot of us think of police officials as those formidable people who are not to be messed with, there’s a witty side to them which primarily comes to the fore in the Mumbai and Bengaluru Police Twitter accounts. If you haven’t noticed already, then their social media teams seem to have really upped their game, using puns, jokes and even pop culture references to drive home important life lessons.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Police joins in on Baahubali 2 craze with their own question

From Baahubali references, Mumbai Police took on another pop culture character quite popular among people. Remember Joey from F.R.I.E.N.D.S and his love for food? Well, Mumbai Police’s Twitter team happened to find a connection between Joey’s love for food and sharing passwords online! Don’t believe us? Check out for yourself!

When it comes to savagery on Twitter, Bengaluru Police is really not far behind.

ALSO READ | Can you spot the snake in this mind-boggling picture?

Remember how a photo of a snake lying camouflaged in a pile of dried branches and twigs went viral with people trying to guess where the snake in the photo is, after all? The photo ended up being used as a reference against online fraudsters by Bengaluru Police.

Yes, just as unbelievable as it seems, ‘death-stare’ wielding policemen are a thing of the movies, because the real ones are social media savvy with a really good sense of humour!

Here are some of the reactions their posts garnered.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Must Read

May 01: Latest News