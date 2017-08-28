Only in Express

Dhoni sleeps on field as Sri Lankan crowd throws bottles; Twitterati LOVE Captain Cool!

MS Dhoni proved once again why he's called Captain Cool. As crowds disrupted the recent ODI between India and Sri Lanka, halting play for about 15 minutes, Dhoni decided to sneak in a power nap mid-field, while everyone else stood around doing nothing.

Published:August 28, 2017
ms dhoni, dhoni, dhoni sleeps, dhoni sleeping mid field, indvsl, dhoni sleep ind vs sl, india vs sl MS Dhoni can eat cricket, play cricket and now, apparently, he can sleep cricket too! (Source: Twitter)
MS Dhoni is known as Captain Cool for a reason, and not that the 36-year-old needs to prove it, but then what else would you call a power nap in the middle of the field as upset Sri Lankan fans threw bottles? This rather bizarre incident happened during the third One-Day International between India and Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Balagolla, in Kandy.

India was cruising through towards a comfortable series-win when the crowds misdemeanour led to a stoppage of play for nearly half an hour. Bottles were thrown on the field by angry Sri Lankan fans, who were seemingly incensed seeing yet another the lackluster performance by the home team. Making maximum use of this time, Dhoni decided to recharge himself by taking a short nap on the field. Photos and videos of Dhoni napping mid-field is now possibly making more news than the match win itself, and quite obviously has tickled the funnybone of our ever-creative Netizens.

Here’s a video, with the commentators having a ball discussing Captain Cool’s sudden shut-eye.

 

Tweeple started sharing photos a sleeping Dhoni (though, that is usually Virender Sehwag’s territory) along with some hilarious captions. Sample these.

 

 

Fifteen minutes after the disruption started, India came out to bat and chased down the runs. While Rohit Sharma remained unbeaten on 124, MS Dhoni was not out on 67.

After the match, Indian skipper Virat Kohli praised his side for securing the series with an emphatic win. Praising Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah for their match-winning performance, he said,”Rohit was outstanding, MS was great as well. Bumrah has got 11 wickets in three games, he’s bowled really well. Last game he missed out on a five-for, but he got it this time. He’s among our top short-format bowlers. He’s doing a great job for us, and I wish him all the best.”

 

