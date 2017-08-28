Dhoni sleeps on field as Sri Lankan crowd throws bottles; Twitterati LOVE Captain Cool!

MS Dhoni can eat cricket, play cricket and now, apparently, he can sleep cricket too! (Source: Twitter) MS Dhoni can eat cricket, play cricket and now, apparently, he can sleep cricket too! (Source: Twitter)

MS Dhoni is known as Captain Cool for a reason, and not that the 36-year-old needs to prove it, but then what else would you call a power nap in the middle of the field as upset Sri Lankan fans threw bottles? This rather bizarre incident happened during the third One-Day International between India and Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Balagolla, in Kandy.

India was cruising through towards a comfortable series-win when the crowds misdemeanour led to a stoppage of play for nearly half an hour. Bottles were thrown on the field by angry Sri Lankan fans, who were seemingly incensed seeing yet another the lackluster performance by the home team. Making maximum use of this time, Dhoni decided to recharge himself by taking a short nap on the field. Photos and videos of Dhoni napping mid-field is now possibly making more news than the match win itself, and quite obviously has tickled the funnybone of our ever-creative Netizens.

Here’s a video, with the commentators having a ball discussing Captain Cool’s sudden shut-eye.

Tweeple started sharing photos a sleeping Dhoni (though, that is usually Virender Sehwag’s territory) along with some hilarious captions. Sample these.

Me in the morning: Bass 5 minute aur.. pic.twitter.com/E0N4fNSryX — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) August 27, 2017

Me during the twitter fight pic.twitter.com/uAPIWC9qaF — Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) August 27, 2017

Sunil Gavaskar: MSD is an Ice cube. He is a fridge. ?? The match is stopped due to crowd trouble and #MSDhoni is taking a nap on the field ?? pic.twitter.com/XM7VcUPtDN — Captains (@dhonikohli_fc) August 27, 2017

Rohit : Bhai Crowd has gone mad, they are throwing stones and bottles in the ground. Kya karein? Dhoni : #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/AmqFE8jPLS — Chandramukhi??Stark (@FlawedSenorita) August 27, 2017

Sach me soya hai ya nautanki kar raha hai meri tarah……!!#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/9Qskyffz5S — PhD in Bakchodi ! (@Atheist_Krishna) August 27, 2017

When you’ve been successfully carrying the international team for 13 years and people still ask for your retirement : pic.twitter.com/z4VCYyTyEJ — Manya (@CSKian716) August 27, 2017

When Mom calls you to do a work and you pretend to sleep so that she tells your sibling to do the same ????#Dhoni #IndVsSL #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/2htYhLPBId — Juhi Jajodia (@JUHIJAJODIA) August 27, 2017

When dhoni comes to bat

Sri lanka fans be like “lets sleep we going to lose dis one to????#MSDhoni #INDvSL #IndvsSL pic.twitter.com/a0wV966jmQ — Tarun Sagar (@TarunSagar109) August 27, 2017

Down to earth and still so high.

THY NAME MS DHONI?? pic.twitter.com/NT2qgqEHE4 — Trust me. (@iam_nobodyy) August 27, 2017

Fifteen minutes after the disruption started, India came out to bat and chased down the runs. While Rohit Sharma remained unbeaten on 124, MS Dhoni was not out on 67.

After the match, Indian skipper Virat Kohli praised his side for securing the series with an emphatic win. Praising Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah for their match-winning performance, he said,”Rohit was outstanding, MS was great as well. Bumrah has got 11 wickets in three games, he’s bowled really well. Last game he missed out on a five-for, but he got it this time. He’s among our top short-format bowlers. He’s doing a great job for us, and I wish him all the best.”

