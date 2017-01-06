Trending News

MS Dhoni retires as captain but people can’t stop trolling Yuvraj’s father Yograj Singh

Yograj Singh doesn't like Mahendra Singh Dhoni and has made sure everyone knows it.

It’s not unknown that cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj is not a big fan of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. In fact, he has been vocal about his dislike for the cricketer and even called him ‘Ravana’ during an interview in 2015. He was upset with Dhoni over dropping Yuvraj in ICC World Cup 2015 and made sure the world knows about it.

“I feel really ashamed when other cricketers come and tell me about Dhoni. Earlier, I used to think that people must be cribbing about Dhoni due to jealousy. But when the cricketers told me about him, I think I have never seen a terrible person like him ever in my life,” he had told Mid-Day. “Dhoni is arrogant. The way Ravana’s proud came to an end, Dhoni will also suffer some day. He considers himself much above Ravana,” he added.

Yuvraj, however, had distanced himself from his father’s comments. “Iv got nothing to do with statements coming out in the media ! As iv said before enjoyed playing under dhoni no issues at all (sic),” he had tweeted.

Now that Dhoni has stepped down from captaincy of limited overs matches – T20 and ODI- people on social media couldn’t help but anticipate Singh senior’s reaction at the news. “Yograj singh is the happiest person on the planet right now,” tweeted a user.

