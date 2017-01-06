MS Dhoni retires as captain but people can’t stop trolling Yuvraj’s father Yograj Singh

MS Dhoni steps down as captain and the joke is on Yograj Singh MS Dhoni steps down as captain and the joke is on Yograj Singh

It’s not unknown that cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj is not a big fan of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. In fact, he has been vocal about his dislike for the cricketer and even called him ‘Ravana’ during an interview in 2015. He was upset with Dhoni over dropping Yuvraj in ICC World Cup 2015 and made sure the world knows about it.

“I feel really ashamed when other cricketers come and tell me about Dhoni. Earlier, I used to think that people must be cribbing about Dhoni due to jealousy. But when the cricketers told me about him, I think I have never seen a terrible person like him ever in my life,” he had told Mid-Day. “Dhoni is arrogant. The way Ravana’s proud came to an end, Dhoni will also suffer some day. He considers himself much above Ravana,” he added.

Yuvraj, however, had distanced himself from his father’s comments. “Iv got nothing to do with statements coming out in the media ! As iv said before enjoyed playing under dhoni no issues at all (sic),” he had tweeted.

Now that Dhoni has stepped down from captaincy of limited overs matches – T20 and ODI- people on social media couldn’t help but anticipate Singh senior’s reaction at the news. “Yograj singh is the happiest person on the planet right now,” tweeted a user.

Check out the reactions here.

Yograj Singh’s facebook status: Feeling happy… with Yuraj and Gambhir… 😀😀#Dhoni . — Howling Dove (@infinite_zeero) January 4, 2017

*EXCLUSIVE REACTION OF YOGRAJ SINGH* AFTER ‘ #Dhoni Steps Down As T20 And ODI Captain ‘ pic.twitter.com/3FgIYGpLzb — BAWAL ✌ (@BawalHuMe) January 4, 2017

MS Dhoni quits captaincy..

Yograj Singh at the moment. pic.twitter.com/mO4zE6ZITP — Hasna Zaroori Hai (@HasnaZarooriHai) January 5, 2017

Yograj Singh’s reaction after Dhoni announced retirement from Odi and T20 Captaincy pic.twitter.com/8G2EkLXp8x — Dhaval Patel (@dhaval241086) January 4, 2017

Yograj singh is the happiest person on the planet right now 😂 #Dhoni — Chirag (@chirag_rachchh) January 4, 2017

Yograj Singh celebrating outside his home after hearing news about Dhoni stepping down as Captain pic.twitter.com/Cbzsx9Ynbj — Aakash (@PUNchayati) January 4, 2017

Yograj singh: sunti ho bahu ke Ghar me pair acche hai… Aate hi dekho Dhoni ki captaincy kha gayi — Ashwini singh Rajput (@ashwinikumar10) January 5, 2017

