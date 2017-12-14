Devalued Degree
  • ‘Demi God for a reason’: Twitterati fawn over viral video of fan touching MS Dhoni’s feet during match against Sri Lanka

While Rohit Sharma double ton at Mohali against Sri Lanka held the attention of people on social media, the video of a fan touching MS Dhoni's feet merely shows the unfazed popularity of the former skipper.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 14, 2017 2:18 pm
ms dhoni, fans touch ms dhoni feet, ms dhoni mohali match, fan touch dhoni feet twitter reactions, rohit sharma mohali match, indian express, indian express news While Rohit Sharma performed phenomenally at the Mohali aginst Sri Lanka, MS Dhoni clearly still has a staggering fan following.


The second ODI played between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on December 13 will be remembered as Rohit Sharma’s day. Sharma, who was leading the team in the absence of Virat Kohli, played a sensational match and scored an unbeaten 208. He became the only person to score three double centuries in ODIs and people on social media heaped praises on him. Amidst all this, there was something else too that caught the attention of people on social media. In what stands as a testimony to MS Dhoni’s undying popularity, a fan, in the middle of the match ran towards Dhoni and touched his feet.

The photo, shared by The Indian Cricket team on their Instagram account soon went viral. Although Dhoni looked visibly embarrassed, his fans are delighted watching the video and are not hesitating from calling him a “demi-god” or referring to the photograph as the moment of the day.  While one user wrote, “Another day! another Match! Another super fan came into the ground & touch God’s feet! Demi God for a reason!”, another wrote, “How much I wish to do the same.”

This is the picture.

Watch the video here.

Here are some of the reactions.

