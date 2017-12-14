‘Demi God for a reason’: Twitterati fawn over viral video of fan touching MS Dhoni’s feet during match against Sri Lanka

- ‘I want my school fees back’: Shashi Tharoor’s tweet has got the Internet rushing to the dictionary, again
The second ODI played between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on December 13 will be remembered as Rohit Sharma’s day. Sharma, who was leading the team in the absence of Virat Kohli, played a sensational match and scored an unbeaten 208. He became the only person to score three double centuries in ODIs and people on social media heaped praises on him. Amidst all this, there was something else too that caught the attention of people on social media. In what stands as a testimony to MS Dhoni’s undying popularity, a fan, in the middle of the match ran towards Dhoni and touched his feet.
The photo, shared by The Indian Cricket team on their Instagram account soon went viral. Although Dhoni looked visibly embarrassed, his fans are delighted watching the video and are not hesitating from calling him a “demi-god” or referring to the photograph as the moment of the day. While one user wrote, “Another day! another Match! Another super fan came into the ground & touch God’s feet! Demi God for a reason!”, another wrote, “How much I wish to do the same.”
A fan running in to touch #MSDhoni‘s feet. #DemiGod pic.twitter.com/S4wQ7Ll98x
— DHONIsm™ ♥ (@DHONIism) December 13, 2017
Here are some of the reactions.
The Reaction in that Guy face shows everything
Dhoni Is Not just a Player. He’s more than that for Msdians ?? #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/JbvVfPAHnj
— Dhoni Raina Team (@dhoniraina_team) December 14, 2017
Moment of the Day #indvsl ?? ms dhoni fan touches his feet pic.twitter.com/7KtZ3HzdVT
— Somnath Sadhu (@somnath_sadhu) December 13, 2017
Another day! another Match! Another super fan came into the ground & touch God’s feet!
Demi God for a reason!#MSDhoni #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/XdWeRlXYG5
— CAPTAIN DHONI (@bappamsdian) December 13, 2017
During that last Bumrah over… a fan invaded the field and ran to MS Dhoni. Managed to touch his feet before security guys caught up????????????
Demigod for me ????????#IndvSL pic.twitter.com/c6AVAkDmSP
— Dhananjay (@djsrmurmu) December 13, 2017
During that last Bumrah over
A fan invaded the field and ran to MS Dhoni. Managed to touch his feet before security guys caught up. Star Sports didnt show it. #Devotee 🙏 #MSDian pic.twitter.com/k0bM7pWhC9
— 💕SweeT❣️HearT💕 (@Itz_SweetHeart_) December 13, 2017
How much I wish to do the same… 😘😘😘 #MSDhoni
— PhD in Bakch*di Jr. (@hindu_chora) December 13, 2017
