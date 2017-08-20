For Ganesh Chaturthi, this Bengaluru MP reminds us to choose eco-Ganesha idols

Ganesh idols made of cow-dung are on sale in Nerul, Maharashtra. (Source: Express Photo By Narendra Vaskar) Ganesh idols made of cow-dung are on sale in Nerul, Maharashtra. (Source: Express Photo By Narendra Vaskar)

With just a few days to Ganesh Chaturthi, people around India are all set to welcome Ganapati Bappa into their homes. And while devotees decide to make the celebrations a grand one, environmental activists and leaders are urging people to opt for eco-friendly Ganeshas. Recently, Union Cabinet Minister for Chemicals, Fertilisers and Parliamentary Affairs Ananthkumar too appealed to citizens to adopt “ECO-GANESHA” idols.

Sharing an important message on Twitter the BJP MP from Bengaluru wrote, “I urge all my fellow citizens to adopt “ECO-GANESHA” idol for this Puja”.

He shared an article by an NGO that highlighted how Lord Ganesha is a “God of nature” and represents several “natural elements”, suggesting that using artificial and harmful ingredients actually would not please the Hindu God.

His tweet garnered a positive response and people lauded him for his initiative.

I urge all my fellow citizens to adopt “ECO-GANESHA” idol for this Puja. An article by @adamya_chetana on Eco-friendly Ganesha #Sasyagraha pic.twitter.com/GPpaZNT1Mv — Ananthkumar (@AnanthKumar_BJP) August 20, 2017

However, this is not the first time a minister has come forward to highlight the benefits of environment-friendly idols. Last year in an address to the nation on Mann Ki Baat Prime Minister Narendra Modi too urged people to use natural clay idols. Over the period of last two years, several leaders, actors and eminent personalities have tried to remind citizens about their responsibilities towards nature while festive fever grips them.

This year Ganesha idols made of cow-dung is also gaining popularity. Nilesh Tupe, an auditor and chow shelter owner, is selling Ganpati idols made from cow-dung, which he sources from gaushalas in Rajasthan. With rising awareness about eco-friendly Ganeshotsav celebrations, this Nerul-resident is offering devotees a way of going green.

Ganesha Idols are made with red soil, organic fertilisers and shadu clay filled seeds of plants. (Source: Tree Ganesha/ Ganesha Idols are made with red soil, organic fertilisers and shadu clay filled seeds of plants. (Source: Tree Ganesha/ Facebook

While a 30-year-old art director by profession and artist from Lower Parel last year launched an idol that would grow into a plant once the festival is over, another bakery in Ludhiana had made a Ganesha with chocolate. While the Tree Ganesha was an instant hit with creators reeling under pressure to supply, the chocolate Ganesha idol was to be dissolved in milk once the 10-day festival was over and the milkshake was to be distributed as prasad.

Harjinder Singh (L) and Satinder with the 40 kg Belgian chocolate Ganesha. (Source: Facebook/Harjinder Singh Kukreja) Harjinder Singh (L) and Satinder with the 40 kg Belgian chocolate Ganesha. (Source: Facebook/Harjinder Singh Kukreja)

Governments had also built small ponds last year to complete the immersion ritual, while several Bollywood celebs shared photos of immersing the idol in a tub at home.

