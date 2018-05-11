Mother’s Day 2018: Padma Lakshmi’s photo of ‘multitasking’ while ‘breastfeeding’ wins Twitterati’s hearts

Padma Lakshmi’s throwback photo for Mother’s Day will make you adore the multitasker mom! (Source: Padma Lakshmi/Facebook) Padma Lakshmi’s throwback photo for Mother’s Day will make you adore the multitasker mom! (Source: Padma Lakshmi/Facebook)

Mother’s Day is around the corner, and many people are busy recalling snippets from the past to pay an ode to their mothers or simply reliving their motherhood. Supermodel Padma Lakshmi also shared a throwback photo from her old days on social media. In the picture posted on Twitter and Instagram, Lakshmi can be seen breastfeeding her baby and applying make-up with another hand — both, at the same time — on the sets of the show Top Chef.

Not just a model, she is also an author, actor, television host and mother of an eight-year-old child, and the picture was a testimony of that. “Multi-tasking: level 100. Cheers to all of the people helping working mothers get it done! Special thanks to my crew past and present on @bravotopchef for your love & support #tbt #breastfeeding #mothersday,” she captioned it. Read the tweet here.

No sooner did she post it, people responded to her with a string of tweets about how amazing it was to see her work and still take care of her baby. Check out the reactions floating around on the micro-blogging site here.

LOVE IT! What a good Mama 🤗 — G.F. Díaz (@voidofchill) May 11, 2018

More ⚡ to you! — Ravi Kapoor (@RaviKapoor) May 10, 2018

You ROCK! — Kecia Wimmer Lyons (@KeciaWimmer) May 10, 2018

Go Mama go! — Amber (@ElementalAmber) May 10, 2018

However, not everyone was supportive. Some Twitter users chose to gave Lakshmi a piece of advice, or simply added a dose of sarcasm to their tweet.

Am sure you have someone to put on the makeup while u hold the baby right??!! I think thats what should matter! Or before or after u feed the baby??!!! If its just a pic to convey a message then its ok, i mean! — M.D. (@ManjuDesh9) May 11, 2018

I assume you’re taking the photo with your feet. — Bradley Hackworthy (@BradHackworthy) May 10, 2018

I’m sure your can afford an assistant… to breastfeed your baby. — Vaughn Fry (@VaughnFry) May 11, 2018

Don’t you think the multitasker mom is inspiring? Tell us in the comments below.

