Friday, May 11, 2018
Mother’s Day 2018: Padma Lakshmi’s photo of ‘multitasking’ while ‘breastfeeding’ wins Twitterati’s hearts

To celebrate Mother's Day and reminisce old days, Padma Lakshmi posted a photo of breastfeeding her baby and applying make-up with another hand. Twitterati were in awe of the multitasker mom.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 11, 2018 8:15:04 pm
mothers day 2018, mothers day 2018 throwback, padma lakshmi, mothers day padma lakshmi, happy mother's day 2018, mothers day 2018 india, padma lakshmi pics, padma lakshmi baby, indian express, indian express news Padma Lakshmi’s throwback photo for Mother’s Day will make you adore the multitasker mom! (Source: Padma Lakshmi/Facebook)
Mother’s Day is around the corner, and many people are busy recalling snippets from the past to pay an ode to their mothers or simply reliving their motherhood. Supermodel Padma Lakshmi also shared a throwback photo from her old days on social media. In the picture posted on Twitter and Instagram, Lakshmi can be seen breastfeeding her baby and applying make-up with another hand — both, at the same time — on the sets of the show Top Chef.

Not just a model, she is also an author, actor, television host and mother of an eight-year-old child, and the picture was a testimony of that. “Multi-tasking: level 100. Cheers to all of the people helping working mothers get it done! Special thanks to my crew past and present on @bravotopchef for your love & support #tbt #breastfeeding #mothersday,” she captioned it. Read the tweet here.

No sooner did she post it, people responded to her with a string of tweets about how amazing it was to see her work and still take care of her baby. Check out the reactions floating around on the micro-blogging site here.

However, not everyone was supportive. Some Twitter users chose to gave Lakshmi a piece of advice, or simply added a dose of sarcasm to their tweet.

Don’t you think the multitasker mom is inspiring? Tell us in the comments below.

