‘My BEST year’: Moroccan backpacker travels in India for 1 year to capture its cultural beauty

This Moroccan backpacker will give you major travel goals to travel in India. (Source: moroccan_backpacker/Instagram) This Moroccan backpacker will give you major travel goals to travel in India. (Source: moroccan_backpacker/Instagram)

Does your timeline beam with travel pictures whenever you scroll through your feed? While we are busy fantasising about offbeat destinations abroad, a guy from Morocco visited India and spent a whole year exploring the country. Younes Mchiche, who is a professional photographer and a video-maker visited India in December 2016, with no plans to return back. While talking to indianexpress.com, Mchiche said he was “inspired by the country’s rich culture, it’s food and people” and that made him spend an entire year in India.

“I met so many amazing people who eventually became my second family now. My Asia trip started from India and it has become my second home now,” he said. After his life-changing experience, he started a YouTube channel called ‘Younes Mchiche – Moroccan Backpacker’. The videos document his year-long travel escapades all across the country.

In an 11-minute video, he showcased the culture, food, scenic beauty, people and the true essence of the country’s varied heritage. “2017 was the BEST YEAR of my life. Heading into 2018 with the upmost clarity with my mission for this channel to document my journey for how to live your best life!” he captioned the clip.

Watch the video here.

After his venture as a graphic designer for five years in his small studio in Casablanca, Morocco, he decided to hit the road to satiate his wanderlust. When asked what made him leave his comfort zone, he said, “The road is my comfort zone as I love to travel and meet new people, learn new skills and life has become more exciting since then.”

Here are some photos he captured on the way.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd