Monsoon in Delhi: Twitter gets sloshed with rainy tweets after a spell of showers

Tired of the rain showers? (Source: File Photo) Tired of the rain showers? (Source: File Photo)

The season of rains is here with a spell of showers and the national capital is basking in the glory of the rain drops. While the rain has increased the humidity, it has also brought a breath of fresh air in the natural surroundings. With a slight temperature drop, the monsoon season is calling for a break from the hot sunny days. Heavy rainfall and thunderstorm lashed the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) early Thursday morning, but it also resulted into waterlogging in several areas. To top that, a lot of streets were jammed when the traffic was at its peak.

To voice their thoughts about the rains, Twitterati took to the social media platform and coated it with a layer of sarcasm and humour. While some are “thinking of buying a boat”, others are busy wondering if it was a “meteor shower” instead of just a rain shower that hit Delhi. “How tough is it to get drainage right? The Harappan civilisation did it thousands of years ago! Wading thru water this morning,” a Twitter user tweeted.

Take a look at some of the tweets here.

There is a need for UberBoats #DelhiRains — Jaya Manchanda (@jaya_manchanda) July 20, 2017

Reached office in 4 hours #DelhiRains — Sangeeta Ojha (@SangeetaOjha23) July 20, 2017

Gee, are you sure it was only a rain shower that hit Delhi roads? Looks more like a meteor shower to me. #DelhiRains — Nipun Mehra (@nipunmehra) July 20, 2017

How tough is it to get drainage right? The Harappan civilisation did it thousands of years ago! Wading thru water this morning #DelhiRains — Clean Noida (@cleanoida) July 20, 2017

To address the woes of people online, Delhi traffic police’s Twitter handle also issued advisories. Their helpline received over 70 complaints of waterlogging, while many traffic signals also stopped functioning due to the rain. The rainfall brought down the maximum temperature to 28-degrees Celsius. Precipitation and humidity were recorded at 30 per cent and 96 per cent respectively.

What did you think of the rain? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd