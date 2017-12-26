‘Un-Islamic’ Mohammad Kaif gets trolled for ‘haraam’ Christmas picture; what’s new?! 

Trolling Mohammad Kaif for his post on the occasion of Christmas, many seem to have forgotten the core point — To each his own. (Source: File Photo) Trolling Mohammad Kaif for his post on the occasion of Christmas, many seem to have forgotten the core point — To each his own. (Source: File Photo)

Cricketer Mohammad Kaif has unfortunately been in the news more often as a victim of online trolling than he has for the sport he’s known for. Having begun the year by being called out for posting a picture of himself doing the Surya Namaskar on January 1. Now, as 2017 comes to a close, he’s being trolled yet again, and this time it’s for posting a lovely picture with his family celebrating Christmas. As it happened, many chose to ignore the message that accompanied the post, “Merry Christmas ! May there be peace and love,” and call him ‘un-Islamic’ and caution him with the usual doomsday repercussions of ‘haraam’.

“Mohammad bhai has lost his religion, first visit temple and idolatry, unforgivable sin and now he is celebrating chrismas, He no way tru muslim, Allah give mind to you. You post indecent photo with man pool? how ? not good.” “I think kaif become Christian…. Shame….,” “This is very bad. Islam me ye allowed nahi hai. Tum aadhe muslim ho bro bad bad,” are some of the absurd remarks that filled up the comments’ section under Kaif’s happy Christmas picture.



Here are some other remarks that chose to leave common sense behind and found their way to the cricketer’s Facebook page.

This one managed to be diplomatic and did a balancing act with trolling and complimenting at the same time.

Then there were the ones who prophesied the impending doomsday that Kaif had waiting for him.

And then there were people who chose to ‘call a spade a spade’ and asked him the questions that need to be asked — “Why Santa cap and not Islam cap?” Tauba, tauba!

This guy ventured into the tenets of secularism and gave an impressive speech on what he thought it meant. But he probably, just like the several others there, seems to have forgotten the moot point — ‘To each his own.’

In another instance, the Internet users had come together to school the cricketer on how playing chess is haraam after he posted a picture playing the game with his son, on Facebook.

