Mohammad Kaif tweets supporting Yogi Adityanath’s ban on illegal slaughter houses in UP; draws heaps of praises from Twitterati

Kaif has definitely struck a chord with the people with this tweet! (Source: File Photo, Anureet Pawar/Twitter) Kaif has definitely struck a chord with the people with this tweet! (Source: File Photo, Anureet Pawar/Twitter)

Mohammad Kaif, Indian cricketer and skipper of the Chhattisgarh cricket team is an active twitter user. He keeps tweeting his views on important developments taking place around him. Known for not mincing his words, Kaif’s tweets are mostly sensible as well as mirthful, and normally strike a chord with the masses.

So, when he recently tweeted praising the UP government for issuing a ban on the illegal slaughter houses in UP, the cricketer drew a lot of positive reactions from the people. His tweet came shortly after the Chief Minister of UP, Yogi Adityanath, directed the concerned authorities to shut down two slaughter houses running illegally in Allahabad, and also issued similar orders for the other cities of the state.

Also referring to businesses that are getting affected by the mandate including that of the iconic ‘Tunday Kababi’ of Lucknow, Kaif wrote, “Tunday milein ya na milein, Gundein na milein! Will be happy to see No Gunday in UP. All illegal stuff must be stopped. Good moves #UPshouldgoUP”.

Tunday milein ya na milein,Gundein na milein!Will be happy to see No Gunday in UP.All illegal stuff must be stopped.Good moves #UPshouldgoUP — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 25, 2017

The tweet of the spectacular fielder that aimed for a state free of goons quickly went viral with people pouring in praises for his stance. One twitter user named Sudan Suman Kumar wrote, “Correct Kaif bhai. UP must b clean from Gunda culture..Nothing illegal”. Another user by the name of Ux4Mox replied, “my respect for you has grown a lot now. Our nation need more n more like minded ppl to become truly Secular one day”.

Here are a few reactions to Kaif’s tweet.

@MohammadKaif well said sir — Siddarth Pai (@siddarthpaim) March 25, 2017

@MohammadKaif @TajinderBagga Kaif good see you still bat with straight bat — YesWeCan (@TewariAlok) March 25, 2017

@MohammadKaif आज इक बार फिर गर्व हुआ की मै आपका fAN हू

Thanks for support,u r really a gentleman,,

Love u sir god bless u… — राष्ट्रवादी ऋषि (@rishidixit15) March 25, 2017

Well said @MohammadKaif Thanx for standing BOLDLY with #UP Girls/Women 🙏

Unless Females go out… How can they prove their true mettle? — Hunting_Hunters (@eparitosh) March 25, 2017

@MohammadKaif It’s great gesture by one of the trusted voices, well played brother — Proud Hindustani (@santhoshc1984) March 25, 2017

@MohammadKaif ur wit tweet is louder & clear . Cleaning drive is demand of society.Govt dignity strengthen if people feel safe #UPshouldgoUP — जय हो. (@shuklaprabhat) March 25, 2017

@MohammadKaif yes kaif bhai we need celebrities like you who support right step of govt without any hesitation and fear of isolation — Intolerant Manik (@manikgarg5) March 25, 2017

@MohammadKaif Love you for the positive remarks. Have been an ardent fan of your agility on the field. — IamSanjayHaria (@SanjayHa) March 25, 2017

@MohammadKaif my respect for you has grown a lot now. Our nation need more n more like minded ppl to become truly Secular one day. — Ux4Mox (@ux4mox) March 25, 2017

