Mohammad Kaif tweets supporting Yogi Adityanath’s ban on illegal slaughter houses in UP; draws heaps of praises from Twitterati

Kaif's tweet aiming for UP to be free of goons quickly went viral with people pouring in praises for his stance.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 26, 2017 12:00 pm
kaif supports ban on slaughter houses, yogi adityanath, ban on slaughter houses in UP, UP beef ban, tunday kababi, kaif tweets on beef ban in UP, indian express, indian express news Kaif has definitely struck a chord with the people with this tweet! (Source: File Photo, Anureet Pawar/Twitter)

Mohammad Kaif, Indian cricketer and skipper of the Chhattisgarh cricket team is an active twitter user. He keeps tweeting his views on important developments taking place around him. Known for not mincing his words, Kaif’s tweets are mostly sensible as well as mirthful, and normally strike a chord with the masses.

So, when he recently tweeted praising the UP government for issuing a ban on the illegal slaughter houses in UP, the cricketer drew a lot of positive reactions from the people. His tweet came shortly after the Chief Minister of UP, Yogi Adityanath, directed the concerned authorities to shut down two slaughter houses running illegally in Allahabad, and also issued similar orders for the other cities of the state.

Also referring to businesses that are getting affected by the mandate including that of the iconic ‘Tunday Kababi’ of Lucknow, Kaif wrote, “Tunday milein ya na milein, Gundein na milein! Will be happy to see No Gunday in UP. All illegal stuff must be stopped. Good moves #UPshouldgoUP”.

The tweet of the spectacular fielder that aimed for a state free of goons quickly went viral with people pouring in praises for his stance. One twitter user named Sudan Suman Kumar wrote, “Correct Kaif bhai. UP must b clean from Gunda culture..Nothing illegal”. Another user by the name of Ux4Mox replied, “my respect for you has grown a lot now. Our nation need more n more like minded ppl to become truly Secular one day”.

Here are a few reactions to Kaif’s tweet.

