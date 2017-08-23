Mohammad Kaif trolled AGAIN after welcoming Supreme Court’s ‘triple talaq’ verdict

This is not the first time he was under the radar. (Source: Mohammad Kaif/Facebook) This is not the first time he was under the radar. (Source: Mohammad Kaif/Facebook)

Time and again, Mohammad Kaif has had to deal with a barrage of trolls on Twitter for voicing his thoughts on the social media platform. Recently, the Supreme Court took a much welcome verdict to ban the practice of ‘triple talaq’ for six months until a permanent law comes into force. Appreciating the much-needed move, the former cricketer took to social media and wrote: “Welcome decision by Supreme Court to declare #TripleTalaq unconstitutional. Will give Muslim women security. Gender justice is much needed!”

However, his tweet did not please many of his followers, and he was targeted yet again. From asking him if he is a Muslim to questioning if he has read the Quran, there were a lot of racist comments. Moreover, one of them went on to tweet: “Women are most secure in islaam….being Muslim you should know it!”

Here is Kaif’s tweet.

Welcome decision by Supreme Court to declare #TripleTalaq unconstitutional. Will give Muslim women security. Gender justice is much needed — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 22, 2017

Check out the flurry of tweets in which people endlessly lamented the 36-year-old.

Have you read Qaran? then you would have understand what is gender justice and women security. — Mohammed Ali (@alimumtazali) August 22, 2017

women are most secure in islaam….being Muslim you should know it — xahoor bhat (@bhat_xahoor) August 22, 2017

R u challenging QURAN — ADIL NAIK (@Adil_Naik123) August 22, 2017

It’s bad decisions for Muslim woman because she accept Islam’s law and shariyat…. — Abdul Hamid (@AbdulHa74248805) August 22, 2017

How you’er agree with this decision.are you muslim or not?? — Malek Shahrukh (@MalekShahrukh8) August 22, 2017

Its not cric Kaif dat u intrdcd ur prsnl opinion, its Quran, word of Almighty,vich is alwys abv all constitution.Plz don’t use ur lil knwlge — Mohammad Zia (@Mohamma68254993) August 22, 2017

Hats off for speaking publicly against the bad practise. Aap fatwa se nahi darte ho kya… — Rohit Kothari (@rohitkothari85) August 22, 2017

However, not all of them trolled him. A few of them came to his rescue and praised him for his stand on the new law. Take a look at some reactions here.

India got independence on 15 August 1947, but it took 70 years for muslim women to breath freely. — Sammy Sumit (@sumity574) August 22, 2017

Every time I see your tweets on various issues, I see you are open, modern, liberal.

Keep it up! 👍 — Guru – eTestZone.com (@Equateall) August 22, 2017

Always Stand For JUSTICE

No Matter Which Things You Belong Too.Positive Tweet By You Sir. — Awes Kaif (@Awessays) August 22, 2017

Insaniyat se bada koi dharm nahi. Jo dharm ya pratha insaniyat ki dushman ban jaye usey khatam kar dena chahiye. Period !! — Deepika Arora (@DeepzArora) August 22, 2017

Well, this is not the first time he has been under the radar. It all started when the cricketer took the networking website to share pictures of himself doing Surya Namaskar. Without any fault of his, he faced criticism from both Islamic as well as Hindu fanatics. Funnily enough, they raised the same question – why is a ‘Muslim’ doing a ‘Hindu Yoga’! Not long after, a sweet picture of him playing chess with his son came under fire, and the reason will annoy you to no end. Quite absurdly, their point was that “playing chess is haraam in their religion”. Sigh!

What do you think of his tweet? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd