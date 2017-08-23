Only in Express

Mohammad Kaif trolled AGAIN after welcoming Supreme Court’s ‘triple talaq’ verdict

Recently, the Supreme Court took a much welcome verdict to ban the practice of 'triple talaq' for six months until a permanent law comes into force. Appreciating the much-needed move, Mohammad Kaif took to social media to voice his opinion in a tweet.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 23, 2017 9:15 pm
mohammad kaif, mohammad kaif trolled, mohammad kaif tweets, triple talaq, supreme court, mohammad kaif triple talaq, mohammad kaif twitter, muslim, islam, indian express, indian express news This is not the first time he was under the radar. (Source: Mohammad Kaif/Facebook)
Time and again, Mohammad Kaif has had to deal with a barrage of trolls on Twitter for voicing his thoughts on the social media platform. Recently, the Supreme Court took a much welcome verdict to ban the practice of ‘triple talaq’ for six months until a permanent law comes into force. Appreciating the much-needed move, the former cricketer took to social media and wrote: “Welcome decision by Supreme Court to declare #TripleTalaq unconstitutional. Will give Muslim women security. Gender justice is much needed!”

However, his tweet did not please many of his followers, and he was targeted yet again. From asking him if he is a Muslim to questioning if he has read the Quran, there were a lot of racist comments. Moreover, one of them went on to tweet: “Women are most secure in islaam….being Muslim you should know it!”

Here is Kaif’s tweet.

Check out the flurry of tweets in which people endlessly lamented the 36-year-old.

However, not all of them trolled him. A few of them came to his rescue and praised him for his stand on the new law. Take a look at some reactions here.

Well, this is not the first time he has been under the radar. It all started when the cricketer took the networking website to share pictures of himself doing Surya Namaskar. Without any fault of his, he faced criticism from both Islamic as well as Hindu fanatics. Funnily enough, they raised the same question – why is a ‘Muslim’ doing a ‘Hindu Yoga’! Not long after, a sweet picture of him playing chess with his son came under fire, and the reason will annoy you to no end. Quite absurdly, their point was that “playing chess is haraam in their religion”. Sigh!

What do you think of his tweet? Tell us in the comments below.

