Mohammad Kaif gave some ‘gyaan’ on religion, and Twitterati couldn’t agree more

Mohammad Kaif’s tweet has won hearts on Twitter! (Source: Mohammad Kaif/Facebook) Mohammad Kaif’s tweet has won hearts on Twitter! (Source: Mohammad Kaif/Facebook)

Indians were overjoyed on May 18 as the International Court of Justice (ICJ) stayed the execution of former Indian navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav until further notice. To express his delight, former cricketer Mohammad Kaif posted a tweet and wrote: “Congratulations India. Thanks to the International Court of Justice , justice has prevailed. # KulbhushanJadhav.” Not long after, a troller tweeted back to him saying, “Please remove Mohammad from your name first!” Not one to zip his lips, Kaif gave him a fitting reply and said: “Wow ! If I support India’s victory, I should remove Mohammad. I am proud of my name. Aamir means “full of life”, you need to get one.”

Taking his conversation ahead, the 36-year-old former Indian captain also gave some ‘gyaan’ on religion to Twitter users. In three crucial points, Kaif described what following a religion means and why no one must question you on your spiritual choice. “1.Nobody is Thekedaar of any religion. 2. No name is copyrighted by the Thekedaars. 3.India is by far the most inclusive & tolerant country,” he wrote. See his tweet here.

1.Nobody is Thekedaar of any religion.

2. No name is copyrighted by the Thekedaars.

3.India is by far the most inclusive & tolerant country. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 18, 2017

As soon as he posted the points, Twitterati went on to praise the former cricketer for his thoughts and voiced their opinions too. Read a few tweets here.

@MohammadKaif India is a gift by Almighty to us. We are proud of it. We are Indian first. Nation first.🇮🇳 — Juned Alam (@TheJunedAlam) May 18, 2017

@TheJunedAlam @idouchebag87 @MohammadKaif Proud of you juned bhai …We need more brothers of you. Ye desh Ram aur Allah dono ka hai isko todne walon ko dhoond dhoond ke todna hai. — BADASS INDIAN 🇮🇳 (@GaryIndian247) May 18, 2017

@MohammadKaif Let Them Bark..

We Are The Indians First

Hum Religion wale Column me bold Me INDIANS Likhte hain — Mohammad Salman Sam (@imsalmansam) May 18, 2017

@MohammadKaif India is a Garden there are diffrent kind of flowers like Hindu,Muslim ,Sikh,Christian.. — Aijaz Uddin Mohammad (@IndianAijaz) May 18, 2017

@MohammadKaif People forget that no God from any faith created religion. Religion was made my humans — Religiously Indian (@PankajBadola2) May 18, 2017

@MohammadKaif Exactly. That’s what prophet Muhammad said. No one is superior or inferior(Arabs/others)Only Those who r on path righteousness are superior😊 — SYED (@IamFaisalmech) May 18, 2017

@GaryIndian247 @TheJunedAlam @idouchebag87 @MohammadKaif Ram and Allah desh K sath na jode fir kaisa rahega???? Fir hmara desh aur bhi khubsurat dikhega? — Tanzeem (@johnjevic) May 19, 2017

@MohammadKaif We r extremely proud of Indian Muslim, no one has any right to question our name/religion. #IndianKiDahaad — Mohd Shahe Alam (@iAlam75) May 19, 2017

@MohammadKaif You are a role model for youngsters of India. Thanks. — Republic of (@DesiOptimystic) May 18, 2017

Instead of fighting for our spiritual beliefs, shouldn’t we celebrate humanity in unison? What are your thoughts? Tell us in the comments below.

