Mohammad Kaif gave some ‘gyaan’ on religion, and Twitterati couldn’t agree more

Mohammad Kaif explained religion in three points and Twitter users went on to praise the former cricketer for his views.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 20, 2017 7:04 pm
mohammad kaif, mohammad kaif tweets, mohammad kaif religion, mohammad kaif kulbhushan jadhav, kulbhushan jadhav, mohammad kaif twitter trolls, virender sehwag, kulbhushan jadhav, sehwag jadhav, kulbhushan jadhav reactions, kulbhushan jadhav tweets, sehwag india tweets, kaif india tweets, indian express, indian express news, indian express viral, indian express trending Mohammad Kaif’s tweet has won hearts on Twitter! (Source: Mohammad Kaif/Facebook)

Indians were overjoyed on May 18 as the International Court of Justice (ICJ) stayed the execution of former Indian navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav until further notice. To express his delight, former cricketer Mohammad Kaif posted a tweet and wrote: “Congratulations India. Thanks to the International Court of Justice , justice has prevailed. .” Not long after, a troller tweeted back to him saying, “Please remove Mohammad from your name first!” Not one to zip his lips, Kaif gave him a fitting reply and said: “Wow ! If I support India’s victory, I should remove Mohammad. I am proud of my name. Aamir means “full of life”, you need to get one.”

Taking his conversation ahead, the 36-year-old former Indian captain also gave some ‘gyaan’ on religion to Twitter users. In three crucial points, Kaif described what following a religion means and why no one must question you on your spiritual choice. “1.Nobody is Thekedaar of any religion. 2. No name is copyrighted by the Thekedaars. 3.India is by far the most inclusive & tolerant country,” he wrote. See his tweet here.

As soon as he posted the points, Twitterati went on to praise the former cricketer for his thoughts and voiced their opinions too. Read a few tweets here.

Instead of fighting for our spiritual beliefs, shouldn’t we celebrate humanity in unison? What are your thoughts? Tell us in the comments below.

