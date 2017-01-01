Now, Mohammad Kaif gets trolled for posting Surya Namaskar photos on Twitter

Ironically, the objection raised by both sections were fairly similar. (Source: Mohammad Kaif/Twitter) Ironically, the objection raised by both sections were fairly similar. (Source: Mohammad Kaif/Twitter)

If you were hopeful that the new year would be any different from the last, then you may have another think coming. Last month, the Indian Twitterverse was full of hate speech and religious fanatics trolling celebrities for often absolutely inane things. First it was tearing apart the name of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s newborn son Taimur because of a historical figure, and then it was trolling cricketer Mohammed Shami for sharing a picture of his wife wearing a gown.

Naysayers on both counts had little support when it came to having logic on their side, nevertheless, social media platforms buzzed with debates between orthodox fundamentalists and those who feel everyone has a right to live their lives on their own terms. Now, on the last day of the year, yet another cricketer was trolled and this time it was for sharing photos of himself doing the Surya Namaskar.

Yes, that also happened!

Mohammad Kaif shared four photos of himself doing the Surya Namaskar, a Yoga pose that is known to be an excellent series of exercises to maintain fitness levels, early December 31 morning. “Surya Namaskar is a complete workout fr the physical system,a comprehensive exercise form without any need fr equipment. #KaifKeFitnessFunde”, he tweeted.

Surya Namaskar is a complete workout fr the physical system,a comprehensive exercise form without any need fr equipment.#KaifKeFitnessFunde pic.twitter.com/snJW0SgIXM — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 31, 2016

One wouldn’t find anything wrong with this, save for the fact that Kaif was then trolled by both Islamic and Hindu fanatics. Ironically, the objection raised by both sections were fairly similar – why is a ‘Muslim’ doing a ‘Hindu Yoga’!

“Surya namashkar is adverse our culture society and traditions of islam.why are you posting a controversial statement”, tweeted one fundamentalist, while another said, “As most of dem said #SuryaNamaskar hs evrythng to do with hindusim.If any non-hindu will do it,it wont benefit his mind & body”!

@MohammadKaif Surya namashkar is adverse our culture society and traditions of islam.why are you posting a controversial statement. — Md iftakhar kazmi (@KazmiIftakhar) December 31, 2016

@KazmiIftakhar @MohammadKaif T-shirt u r wearing and jeans which can be seen behind u is also unislamic, throw it and wear pathani!! — ??Ganesh Maurya ?? (@g_maurya) December 31, 2016

@MohammadKaif @ExSecular surya namaskar is 100% prohibited in islam we cant down our before anyone except allah its requirement of iman bro — Patel Muhammad (@PatelMuhammad7) December 31, 2016

Thankfully there were those who supported Kaif’s right to do whatever Yoga he wanted.

@PatelMuhammad7 @MohammadKaif @ExSecular overthinking needs to be prohibited too. Just think of it as an exercise. — Star-??? (@lolochichiclub) December 31, 2016

@PatelMuhammad7 @MohammadKaif brother it’s a name for sets of yoga postures. Nothing related to religion. — sunil/?????/????? (@sunilddutta) December 31, 2016

@MohammadKaif Bhaijaan just ignore Them.I do it in morning.Allah is in heart n is between u and Allah.Non of their business?????? — Irfan Khan (@KhanSaahb) January 1, 2017

Soonafter, Kaif came with a befitting reply to all his trolls. “In all 4pics,I had Allah in my heart. Cant understand what doing any exercise, Surya Namaskar or Gym has to do with religion.It benefits ALL”, he tweeted.

In all 4pics,I had Allah in my heart.

Cant understand what doing any exercise,

Surya Namaskar or Gym has to do with religion.It benefits ALL pic.twitter.com/exq5pUclvu — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 31, 2016

We think that pretty much sums it up, don’t you?

