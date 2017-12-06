Mogambo ambush hua: Mumbai Police Twitter handle’s punny warning to villains in the city has got Internet buzzing

Tweeted by Mumbai Police, the picture shows Amrish Puri’s Mogambo behind the bars with the talk bubble saying “Mogambo Ambush Hua”! (Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter) Tweeted by Mumbai Police, the picture shows Amrish Puri’s Mogambo behind the bars with the talk bubble saying “Mogambo Ambush Hua”! (Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter)

It is high time that people across social media platforms on the Internet come together to agree on one thing — Mumbai Police’s Twitter handle has got some serious game when it comes to rewriting rules in a quirky way. Laden with tonnes of pop culture references, the Twitter handle has not only left people pleasantly, it has also reached out to with timely help for its citizens. While most references on the account has been on and around Game of Thrones, Narcos, Strager Things and F.R.I.E.N.D.S among others, the latest tweet indicate that someone has been brushing up their Bollywood diction as well.

With the hashtag #IfVillainsWereInMumbai, it is the Twitter team’s punny take on Mogambo Khush Hua that has caught the Internet’s attention. Along with its tweet “Hail safe Mumbai #IfVillainsWereInMumbai”, the picture shows Amrish Puri’s Mogambo behind the bars with the talk bubble saying “Mogambo Ambush Hua”! Nice work, Mumbai Police!

Earlier, Mumbai Police used The Joker and Harley Quin references to emphasise on the same thing — that villains would not have it easy if they ever landed in Mumbai, along with the tweet: “We are quite ‘serious’ about not letting any ‘jokers’ play around with the safety of Mumbai city #IfVillainsWereInMumbai.”

We are quite ‘serious’ about not letting any ‘jokers’ play around with the safety of Mumbai city #IfVillainsWereInMumbai pic.twitter.com/0VpFk4oM8x — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 4, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd