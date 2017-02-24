Mizoram MLA saves woman’s life by performing an emergency operation in the surgeon’s absence

The MLA has graduated with an MBBS from Imphal’s Regional Medical College in 1991. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) The MLA has graduated with an MBBS from Imphal’s Regional Medical College in 1991. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Remember the scene in 3 Idiots when Rancho (Aamir Khan) helps Mona Singh’s character deliver a baby because there was no doctor around? Well, a real life situation somewhat similar to the scene happened all these years later. A Mizoram MLA, Dr K Beichhua, also a qualified surgeon recently helped perform an emergency operation on a 35-year-old woman when the hospital surgeon was away.

While the in-house surgeon of Saiha district hospital was away for a training programme in Imphal, 52-year-old Dr Beichhua stepped in to save the life of the woman who was suffering from abdominal pain. “The woman’s stomach had a large perforation and if the operation had not been performed, she may have died,” a report in the Hindustan Times quoted the MLA as saying.

The woman, after the surgery, is reportedly in a healthy condition and is “laughing” now. The MLA has graduated with an MBBS from Imphal’s Regional Medical College in 1991. Before he joined the Mizo National Front Party in 2013, Dr Beichhua had practised medicine for nearly two decades.

The Saiha civil hospital apparently has only seven doctors and one surgeon currently, who was away at a training camp when the medical emergency occurred and the patient had to be immediately operated upon.

According to the report, N Chakhai, the officiating deputy commissioner of Saiha district, said the MLA further raised the issue of the shortage of doctors with a district development and coordination committee while talking about the surgery.