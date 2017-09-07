Mithali Raj was TROLLED for her dressing sense, but her fans SHUT them all up

Trolls called out Mithali Raj for her dressing sense on Twitter. (Source: Mithali Raj/Twitter) Trolls called out Mithali Raj for her dressing sense on Twitter. (Source: Mithali Raj/Twitter)

Breaking all records by becoming the highest run-scorer in women’s ODIs at the ICC Women’s World Cup this year, Mithali Raj has won hearts across the country. From scoring seven consecutive half-centuries to reading a book before going out to play — she has taken the Internet by storm with her gestures. Not just that, her charm is such that at a fancy dress competition in a school, a little girl dressed up as Raj, complementing her Indian jersey by holding a bat.

However, the 34-year-old skipper got caught in a Twitter controversy when she shared a group selfie recently with her friends. Even though it seemed to be just a normal picture, a lot of Twitter users called her out for her “dressing sense” and even asked her to “delete it”. “Delete it mam it’s not good! people idolize you but this dressing sense doesn’t is,” one of them wrote, and another user tweeted: “Not Gud. Not expected these kind of pictures. Sorryyy.”

Take a look at the picture here.

And here’s what the trolls tweeted after she uploaded the photo:

Delete it mam it’s not good!

people idolize you but this dressing sense doesn’t is 👎👎 — NoOne (@MyselfKing12) September 6, 2017

Not Gud.Not expected these kind of pictures.Sorryyy — chandu_Prince FAN (@chanduk2010) September 6, 2017

Mithali ji did not expect me to dress such a dress from you. At least you do not love your respect, you will finish the respect of your fanc — Pushpak (@Pushpak97662453) September 6, 2017

To much hot , not good — Venkatesh (@Venkate37652181) September 7, 2017

Standing strong to defend the cricket player, her fans and followers replied back to the trolls and shut them up with sassy tweets. Here are some of them.

Pl let the Indian girls live their life… Don’t decide what’s good and what’s bad for them, for God Sake. #SupportIndianWomenCricketCaptain — krishnendu (@krish25978) September 7, 2017

Her Choice.. Delete ur comment & change ur mentality..😒 — Ankita 🇮🇳 (@im_anku) September 6, 2017

किसी के पहनावे पर मत जाइये, अपनी सोच और मानसिकता को बदलो। — Pioneer Alliance (@PioneerAlliance) September 7, 2017

Great pic lady… you look 👀 awesome 👏 — Ambalika Guha (@iamAmbl) September 6, 2017

What a Click… You go girl, forget what these BOTs/Trolls do. You are our Hero, My Hero… — Nmami Agarwal (@NmamiAgarwal) September 7, 2017

A successful girl is one who can build a firm foundation with bricks other have thrown at her.Our Captain Cool @M_Raj03 is one of the them👍 — Sheetal Mhetre (@Sheetal_M25) September 6, 2017

Don’t troll guys. Nothing bad in dress. Pls clean your mind first. — Swadesh Jadon (@Swadesh_KSingh) September 6, 2017

Sharee,top,Jersey.. Whatever u wear…always look perfect..😘😘 — Mithalian Payel..✌ (@P_Biswas03) September 6, 2017

I think people forget everytime that india is a independent country .. anyone can wear anything.. better not to poke mithali again.. — dk roxcc (@deepakkanojia9) September 6, 2017

This is not the first time that Raj got snarled up in a Twitter row. Giving it back like a boss, she has stood up to being belittled on social media time and again — right from the time she was asked who her favourite male cricketer is to when she was body-shamed for her sweaty armpits.

