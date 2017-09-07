Only in Express

Mithali Raj was TROLLED for her dressing sense, but her fans SHUT them all up

Mithali Raj got caught in a Twitter controversy when she shared a group selfie recently with her friends. Even though it seemed to be just a normal picture, a lot of Twitter users called her out for her "dressing sense" and even asked her to "delete it".

By: Trends Desk | Published:September 7, 2017 5:34 pm
mithali raj, mithali raj selfie, mithali raj dressing sense, mithali raj trolled, mithali raj twitter reactions, mithali raj group selfie, mithali raj photos, indian express, indian express news Trolls called out Mithali Raj for her dressing sense on Twitter. (Source: Mithali Raj/Twitter)
Breaking all records by becoming the highest run-scorer in women’s ODIs at the ICC Women’s World Cup this year, Mithali Raj has won hearts across the country. From scoring seven consecutive half-centuries to reading a book before going out to play — she has taken the Internet by storm with her gestures. Not just that, her charm is such that at a fancy dress competition in a school, a little girl dressed up as Raj, complementing her Indian jersey by holding a bat.

However, the 34-year-old skipper got caught in a Twitter controversy when she shared a group selfie recently with her friends. Even though it seemed to be just a normal picture, a lot of Twitter users called her out for her “dressing sense” and even asked her to “delete it”. “Delete it mam it’s not good! people idolize you but this dressing sense doesn’t is,” one of them wrote, and another user tweeted: “Not Gud. Not expected these kind of pictures. Sorryyy.”

Take a look at the picture here.

And here’s what the trolls tweeted after she uploaded the photo:

Standing strong to defend the cricket player, her fans and followers replied back to the trolls and shut them up with sassy tweets. Here are some of them.

This is not the first time that Raj got snarled up in a Twitter row. Giving it back like a boss, she has stood up to being belittled on social media time and again — right from the time she was asked who her favourite male cricketer is to when she was body-shamed for her sweaty armpits.

