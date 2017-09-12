Only in Express

Cricketer Mithali Raj’s ‘cover drive’ reply to slut-shaming trolls is winning the Internet

Mithali raj had shared a selfie with her friends on Twitter few days back and was soon called out for her "dressing sense". While she was defended by some, the skipper has finally chosen to respond and like always has silenced her detractors.

Published:September 12, 2017 2:25 pm
mithali raj, mithali raj trolled, mithali raj response to trolls, indian women cricket team, indian express, indian express news You do not mess with Mithali Raj. (Source: Mithali Raj/Twitter)
Captain of the Indian women’s cricket team Mithali Raj had impressed one and all with her performance in the ICC Women’s World Cup. And she has not stopped there. The skipper has continued to impress even off the field with her sharp retort to online trolls and something similar happened again. Recently, the 34-year-old skipper found herself in the middle of a Twitter controversy when she shared a group selfie with her friends. Though the picture seemed perfectly innocuous, it did rattle some people online. Raj was soon called out by some of the Twitter users for her “dressing sense” and was asked to “delete” the picture. Such pictures were not expected from her, she was told. However, there were also others who defended her.  Several users gave it back to the trolls by asking them to “change their mentality”. While this controversy generated several discussions, finally Raj has spoken up on the topic and like always has silenced her detractors with one single tweet.

This was the picture that started it all.

The skipper, on September 10, posted a picture of herself wearing a full-sleeved, turtle-neck dress with a sarcastic caption. “I keep my focus, work hard and do my best!” she wrote, and needless to say her fans are loving it. From being hailed as an “icon” to being referred to as a “queen” Raj has clearly won the Internet.

Here are some of the reactions.

This is not the first time that the skipper was subjected to online trolls. Earlier she was shamed for “sweaty armpits”, and much like this time, the skipper had given a befitting response. “I m where I m because I sweated it out on d field! I see no reason 2 b ashamed f it, when I’m on d ground inaugerating a cricket academy,” she had written on Twitter.

