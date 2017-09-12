Cricketer Mithali Raj’s ‘cover drive’ reply to slut-shaming trolls is winning the Internet

You do not mess with Mithali Raj. (Source: Mithali Raj/Twitter) You do not mess with Mithali Raj. (Source: Mithali Raj/Twitter)

Captain of the Indian women’s cricket team Mithali Raj had impressed one and all with her performance in the ICC Women’s World Cup. And she has not stopped there. The skipper has continued to impress even off the field with her sharp retort to online trolls and something similar happened again. Recently, the 34-year-old skipper found herself in the middle of a Twitter controversy when she shared a group selfie with her friends. Though the picture seemed perfectly innocuous, it did rattle some people online. Raj was soon called out by some of the Twitter users for her “dressing sense” and was asked to “delete” the picture. Such pictures were not expected from her, she was told. However, there were also others who defended her. Several users gave it back to the trolls by asking them to “change their mentality”. While this controversy generated several discussions, finally Raj has spoken up on the topic and like always has silenced her detractors with one single tweet.

This was the picture that started it all.

The skipper, on September 10, posted a picture of herself wearing a full-sleeved, turtle-neck dress with a sarcastic caption. “I keep my focus, work hard and do my best!” she wrote, and needless to say her fans are loving it. From being hailed as an “icon” to being referred to as a “queen” Raj has clearly won the Internet.

Here are some of the reactions.

Pls never be bogged down by trolls & anyone who preaches morality. You are an inspiration to millions of girls ✌️♥️ — MazelTov (@runjhunmehrotra) September 10, 2017

So beautiful our queen, much respect for you 🙏🙏always keep smiling Didi 💗💗💗💗 — soumita Saha (@Soumitasaha5638) September 10, 2017

Comments are tooo small to define u..🙏 — Mithalian Payel..✌ (@P_Biswas03) September 10, 2017

Talented and beautiful dee

Inspiration for rest of the world — akshay jain (@dilsaeakshay1) September 10, 2017

You are the symbol of our nation, keep doing and looking forward, may Allah bless you with long and healthy life . — Mohd Azhar (@azharsalamat786) September 10, 2017

And we couldn’t be more proud.. 🙏 — Dadhiwala (@IdiocreLife) September 10, 2017

I just gave an exam where one question was Mithali Raj is associated with which sport? I will die if I missed that question.💝💝💝 — Sultana Parvin (@sultanaparvinsp) September 10, 2017

The queen.. who took women cricket to a different level🙌 lots of respect😊 — 🌟 Khan Sahab 🌟 (@shireenkhan06) September 11, 2017

This is not the first time that the skipper was subjected to online trolls. Earlier she was shamed for “sweaty armpits”, and much like this time, the skipper had given a befitting response. “I m where I m because I sweated it out on d field! I see no reason 2 b ashamed f it, when I’m on d ground inaugerating a cricket academy,” she had written on Twitter.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd