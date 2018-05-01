Former Miss Wheelchair India wanted to ‘stand’ on her feet, she’s ‘flying’ now

Pooja Sharma, who won the Miss Wheelchair India last year, wanted to stand on her feet and she did. (Source: Humans of Bombay/Facebook) Pooja Sharma, who won the Miss Wheelchair India last year, wanted to stand on her feet and she did. (Source: Humans of Bombay/Facebook)

Life is not a bed of roses. It might be comparatively easier for some, but it is a roller coaster ride — one that throws curve balls at you and expects you to know better — for others. Nevertheless, sometimes you can stand tall and show life how things are done. In case you are not sure how it is done, read the story of Pooja Sharma, who is on a wheelchair, but refuses to be bound by it.

Sharing her story with Humans of Bombay, she said that she lost her legs when she was 40 days old but she always wanted to “stand on her feet”. And, she did. Although the first college she enrolled in failed to provide her with the necessary amenities, she did not let that bow her down. “I ended up going to a better college and completing my degree,” she shared. But bigger hurdles awaited her — especially, of finding a job. “During interviews, they were only interested in my disabilities rather than my abilities. It was discouraging but eventually, I found a good job,” she said.

After braving several hurdles, she won the Miss Wheelchair India last year. “There have been lots of challenges in my life, but I never let them define me,” she added. And in case you are wondering whether she could stand on her feet or not, well here’s her reply. “I’m done standing up now—I’m flying!”

“I was forty days old when I was operated on to save my legs. The nerve damage was so extensive that every doctor my parents consulted told them that they couldn’t do anything about it. But since the very beginning, I knew what I wanted—to ‘stand’ on my own feet. I thought of pursuing law, and when I went to Symbiosis in Pune, I thought I was finally going to achieve my dream. They built a ramp that was supposedly for my wheelchair but was too steep. I persistently tried to get it changed, but I was told to make do with what was provided, regardless of almost falling over each time. A few months later, they asked me to find admission elsewhere because they couldn’t help me anymore.

I was shattered but I didn’t let this break me. I ended up going to a better college and completing my degree. But now was the real challenge—getting a job. How would you feel if people didn’t even consider your qualifications and directly rejected you because of your appearance? During interviews, they were only interested in my disabilities rather than my abilities. It was discouraging but eventually, I found a good job.

It wasn’t easy to be independent. I’ll never forget the night when my friend who was supposed to drive me back home, told me to get out from the car, stranded me in the middle of nowhere in Delhi, and fled. I was terrified. I called several Ubers, but every time they saw me on a wheelchair, they refused to drive me. It’s the first time I cried. But this was also the moment I decided that I’m never depending on anyone else for anything. I quickly learned how to drive, customised my car and haven’t looked back ever since.

My journey has only just begun, when you stand up for yourself and love yourself fiercely, the world sees it too — that’s how I won Miss Wheelchair India last year. What would’ve happened if I had listened to those people about how my disabilities can’t get me anywhere? Would I have even participated, let alone won?

There have been lots of challenges in my life, but I never let them define me. Whatever you think I’m lacking in, I can obviously make up with my good looks! Most people see my wheelchair first, but spend a few minutes with me, you’ll be charmed. I’m done standing up now—I’m flying!”

