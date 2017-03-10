Trending News

Mira Rajput says Misha is not a puppy; Twitter overflows with funny, angry and supportive reactions to her remarks

Some took to praising Mira Rajput, others lambasted her for the "puppy" remark and "feminism" views, and a few other took to making a laughing matter out of it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 10, 2017 9:12 pm
mira rajput, mira rajput puppy, mira rajput feminism, mira rajput homemaker, mira rajput marriage, mira rajput misha, mira rajput shahid kapoor, mira rajput twitter, mira rajput interview, indian express, indian express news Mira Rajput’s comments are making waves! (Source: File Photo)

Ever since she tied the knot with Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor has been in the limelight. While her fashion statements were already the talk of the town, her presence on Koffee With Karan Season 10 caught many eyeballs. Recently, she spoke at a gathering on the occasion of International Women’s Day and her statements about feminism, motherhood and being a homemaker have created quite a stir on social media.

On feminism, she said, “Feminism isn’t about man versus woman. It’s about equality. There’s a new wave of feminism that’s come which is about aggression.” Rajput also said in her interview with Mid Day that she is a homemaker and “wears that label with pride”. “I wouldn’t want to spend one hour with Misha and then rush off to work. Why did I have her? Misha is not a puppy. I want to be there for her,” she added.

After her statements, there were quite a lot of reactions on Twitter. While some took to praising her, others lambasted her for the “puppy” remark and “feminism” views, and a few other took to making it into a laughing matter. Read all the tweets here.

What do you think of her comments?

