Mira Rajput says Misha is not a puppy; Twitter overflows with funny, angry and supportive reactions to her remarks

Ever since she tied the knot with Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor has been in the limelight. While her fashion statements were already the talk of the town, her presence on Koffee With Karan Season 10 caught many eyeballs. Recently, she spoke at a gathering on the occasion of International Women’s Day and her statements about feminism, motherhood and being a homemaker have created quite a stir on social media.

On feminism, she said, “Feminism isn’t about man versus woman. It’s about equality. There’s a new wave of feminism that’s come which is about aggression.” Rajput also said in her interview with Mid Day that she is a homemaker and “wears that label with pride”. “I wouldn’t want to spend one hour with Misha and then rush off to work. Why did I have her? Misha is not a puppy. I want to be there for her,” she added.

After her statements, there were quite a lot of reactions on Twitter. While some took to praising her, others lambasted her for the “puppy” remark and “feminism” views, and a few other took to making it into a laughing matter. Read all the tweets here.

Some complemented her:

#MiraRajput hasn’t uttered a single bad word for working women, because those hardworking moms have no choice than working for their family. — Adnan Ahmed Hashmi (@PerfectlyAdnan) March 10, 2017

#MiraRajput is being herself, please learn to respect one’s choice… — Khushboo Pandey (@ItsKhushboo) March 10, 2017

#MiraRajput should be applauded for her honest comments on being a homemaker. New age aggressive feminism is picking up only on puppy though — Archana K B (@archonline) March 10, 2017

Mira Rajput is right. New wave of feminism is destructive as it gets butthurt by opposing views. Has feminism become as fragile as male ego? — Tanvi (@sinpulsive) March 10, 2017

Totally agree with #MiraRajput. Feminism is also about choice and one must respect that. — Alice In Blunderland (@Benaam23) March 10, 2017

Some criticised her comments:

Also Mrs Mira Rajput Kapoor, raising pets is as big a responsibility as raising a child. So don’t talk down to pet parents. — Harneet Singh (@Harneetsin) March 10, 2017

Being a #SAHM / Working Mom is a personal choice.

But indirectly comparing babies w/ career mums as puppies is very distasteful

#MiraRajput — Sid (@iwrotethose) March 10, 2017

Dear #MiraRajput some do not have the luxury or privilege like you do and their kids turn out just fine. Don’t judge their motherhood pls — IGotThis🤞👏🙏 (@jasuja) March 10, 2017

#MiraRajput‘s understanding of feminism is flawed. Feminism is not being a male basher. It is having the privilege of choice. — Rashi Kakkar (@rashi_kakkar) March 10, 2017

See this is what happens when you leave your education midway to marry a Bollywood celeb. Congrats gal 👏👏 #MiraRajput — Puddin’ (@annebelle_123) March 10, 2017

#MiraRajput. Bringing down the feminist movement, and the world’s IQ, one stupid sentence at a time. — Extinct Chicken (@SweeneyDey) March 10, 2017

“Mira Rajput” misfired missile at kareena offends two big demographics working women and dog lovers🐶🐶😂😂 — monkeyking19 (@kewlswami19) March 10, 2017

And others simply shared their views and made jokes:

Mira Rajput: I wish to be house wife, not treat my kids like puppies Feminists: Haye ram kutte ko ulta bol diya, elite class ‘bitch’#Irony — Dead Mau5hi (@AdvancedMaushi) March 10, 2017

Choosing not to get mad at what Mira Rajput said because I have cats. — Daniel Fernandes (@absolutelydanny) March 10, 2017

Stay at home moms are great. Stay at home moms who flaunt their privilege and imply working moms treat their children like puppies are not. — Shilpa Rathnam (@shilparathnam) March 10, 2017

Mira Rajput said, “my child is not a puppy”. I don’t know if puppies are insulted or babies. — Shweta Dubey (@WineDulaari) March 10, 2017

My puppy is my baby and I spend a lot of time with her. And I am a working woman. #MiraRajput — Sunita Saldhana (@sunitasaldhana) March 10, 2017

What do you think of her comments?

