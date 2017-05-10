Rajasthan BJP minister slammed on social media for posting a selfie as houses are gutted behind him

The minister later removed the image. (Source: Twitter) The minister later removed the image. (Source: Twitter)

A selfie posted by BJP MLA Bachchu Singh in Rajasthan on has landed him in hot fire. On Tuesday (May 9), Singh had posted a selfie on Facebook that was taken during a fire incident in which many houses were gutted in his constituency in Bharatput district.

The picture immediately drew a lot of flak on social media, and Singh soon deleted the picture that had been taken in front of houses that were still blazing in the background. But in today’s insta-age, screenshots can be a bane, and right enough someone had taken a screenshot of the post before the minister chose to take it down and shared it on Twitter.

#SelfieCraze Rajasthan BJP MLA Bachchu Singh Bansiwal takes a selfie with a burning house to show that he was at location & trying to help pic.twitter.com/GXmSL29Yae — Kirandeep (@raydeep) May 10, 2017

According to a PTI report, many had lambasted the minister for choosing an inopportune moment to click a selfie. And though he initially tried to explain his stance, he later simply removed the picture. Another comment read, “It would have been better if you had poured two buckets of water to douse the fire.”

“It was not a selfie,” he insisted, when asked if it was proper for him to have acted in such a way while he was surrounded by victims of the fire incident on Tuesday. After he was informed about the fire incident in Nagla Moroli Daang area of Bayana town, the MLA had rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. He assured the victims of all necessary help. Standing in middle of the crowd, the MLA, however, took out his mobile phone for a “selfie”, eyewitnesses said.

Singh later posted another photo of himself – this time not a selfie but one where he’s seen inspecting the site – on Facebook with a similar message, expressing his concern on the incident and assuring people that he would do all in his power to better the situation.

Further explaining his action, he said, “It is a matter of perception. I had posted the photo to let administrative officials know that I am on the spot. SDM concerned was not picking up my call. Then I called up ADM saying that I am at the spot and I am sending you live photograph so that they reach on time and start acting. It was not a selfie. Why would I take a selfie of such an unfortunate incident?” Singh asked.

