‘Mind your language’ — Rishi Kapoor loses temper on Pakistani woman on Twitter

This time, it is Rishi Kapoor’s conversation with a Pakistani woman that is making waves on Twitter.(Source: File Photo) This time, it is Rishi Kapoor’s conversation with a Pakistani woman that is making waves on Twitter.(Source: File Photo)

Rishi Kapoor, among other things, is known for his temperament on social media. The 64-year-old actor, who recently released his autobiography ‘Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored’, is extremely active on Twitter and often takes to the micro-blogging site to share his opinions and views on issues. While at it, he is infamous for often letting lose his temper on Twitter users who hurl abuses at him, ultimately often leading to the actor blocking them. This time, it is his conversation with a Pakistani woman that is making waves.

Twitter user Fariha who goes by the handle @fay_Alif, had retweeted a post of the actor with the comment: “How f*****g ignorant is this person?”. While the tweet link that she retweeted appears broken now, addressing one of the comments, she posted what was the tweet that she was referring to.

Kapoor, who noticed Fariha’s post, was quick to retort with this reply: “Mind your language young lady! Surely your parents did not teach you to speak to elders this way?”. Following this, she tweeted to him that her parents had taught her well.

Apparently, it was Kapoor’s tweet on how “Pakistan just wants hatred, inspite of trying to broker peace via actors,films,sports etc” that began the exchange.

Sorry India.Tried to broker peace via actors,films,sports etc..with Pakistan,but they just want hatred,so be it!Taali do haath se bajti hai! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 10, 2017

How fucking ignorant is this person? http://t.co/VZvxmsNwSz — 🇵🇰 Fariha 🇵🇰 (@Fay_Alif) April 10, 2017

Mind your language young lady! Surely your parents did not teach you to speak to elders this way? http://t.co/btm5Kn8fQj — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 10, 2017

My parents taught me very well sir, but this morality lecture doesnt justify your ignorant stance. Look how other countries treat spies :) http://t.co/OJ9tCmDKqd — 🇵🇰 Fariha 🇵🇰 (@Fay_Alif) April 10, 2017

I was talking about your language not morality. Perhaps that’s the way you address elders there http://t.co/augGKGwTfK — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 10, 2017

It was only recently that the actor went on a ‘blocking spree’ on Twitter, after many users on the site tweeted abuses at him. Twitter users also shared screenshots of the abusive direct messages (DMs) that he sent them, before he blocked them on the site.

