Milind Soman asks if anyone wants to join him for his daily 7-hour marathon; Twitterati ask ‘sleeping marathon’?

Milind Soman has always impressed and inspired us with his endurance, perseverance and grit. But recently when the fitness enthusiasts asked people on Twitter if anyone wants to join him for his daily seven-hour marathon, it turns out... people had other ideas.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 17, 2018 4:27 pm
milind soman, milind soman fitness, millind soman marathon, milind soman marathon tweet, milind soman running seven hour marathon, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news People on social media are clearly not very excited about Milind Soman’s new year resolution of running a seven-hour marathon every day. (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
Model and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman has given us some major fitness goals over the years. The 53-year-old actor, who has won titles such as Ironman in 2015 and Ultraman in 2017, has always impressed and inspired us with his endurance, perseverance and grit. Along with him, his mother Usha Soman too has shown that age is just a number, making headline after she run a marathon wearing a sari and even barefoot. Now, intending to begin the year on a healthier note, Soman has made a fitness resolution that he will run a seven-hour marathon every day. He tweeted the same and asked who wanted to join him? “Guys this year, I’m starting a new fitness resolution! Doing a 7 Hour Marathon every day! Yup, you read that right. Who wants to join me? ,” he asked. But it seems like all the new year resolutions of the people on social media to remain fit are already faltering and the word “marathon” clearly has different meanings for different people.

While a Twitter user wrote, “Marathon sleeping session. I m with you,” another wrote, “I will eyeroll instead.”

This is what Soman tweeted.

And this is how people responded.

