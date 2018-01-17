Milind Soman asks if anyone wants to join him for his daily 7-hour marathon; Twitterati ask ‘sleeping marathon’?

People on social media are clearly not very excited about Milind Soman’s new year resolution of running a seven-hour marathon every day. (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) People on social media are clearly not very excited about Milind Soman’s new year resolution of running a seven-hour marathon every day. (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Model and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman has given us some major fitness goals over the years. The 53-year-old actor, who has won titles such as Ironman in 2015 and Ultraman in 2017, has always impressed and inspired us with his endurance, perseverance and grit. Along with him, his mother Usha Soman too has shown that age is just a number, making headline after she run a marathon wearing a sari and even barefoot. Now, intending to begin the year on a healthier note, Soman has made a fitness resolution that he will run a seven-hour marathon every day. He tweeted the same and asked who wanted to join him? “Guys this year, I’m starting a new fitness resolution! Doing a 7 Hour Marathon every day! Yup, you read that right. Who wants to join me? ,” he asked. But it seems like all the new year resolutions of the people on social media to remain fit are already faltering and the word “marathon” clearly has different meanings for different people.

While a Twitter user wrote, “Marathon sleeping session. I m with you,” another wrote, “I will eyeroll instead.”

This is what Soman tweeted.

Guys this year, I’m starting a new fitness resolution! Doing a 7 Hour Marathon every day! Yup, you read that right. Who wants to join me? #7hourmarathon — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) January 16, 2018

And this is how people responded.

Marathon sleeping session. I m with you — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) January 16, 2018

Bhai Naukri, Biwi Bache Wale Hain 😔 — Saurabh Bohra (@saurabh_bohra) January 16, 2018

7 hours marathon after 10 hours of office and 2 hours of traffic.

We don’t possess that luxury sir.

Thoda to kam karo 🙏 — chetan vashistth (@chetanhere) January 16, 2018

Even my phone’s battery doesn’t run continuously for 7 hours… And then there’s this guy. 😂 — Jainam राnka (@i_am_jmr) January 16, 2018

7 hours 😵

I don’t remember last time I slept that much in 1 go. — TadArtsy🖌 (@dhwani13) January 16, 2018

