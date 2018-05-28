Follow Us:
Monday, May 28, 2018
How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler Sponsored

How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler
Latest News

After Rajyavardhan Rathore’s #fitnesschallenge, Milind Deora’s #QuitPlasticMovement gains traction on Twitter

Milind Deora posted a video convincing people that it is time for the citizens to take up the cause of banning the use of plastic. He encouraged people to share pictures and videos that show them reducing the use of plastic.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 28, 2018 5:09:27 pm
milind deora, milind deora say no to plastics, quit plastic movement, quit plastic movement, milind deora quit plastic movement, say no to plastics, Indian express, Indian express news Former minister Milind Deora took to the Internet to get #QuitPlasticMovement trending. (Source: Sampada/Twitter)

On one hand, while Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Rathore got Bollywood celebrities, sports icons, fellow politicians and the whole of India to take the #fitnesschallenge, former minister Milind Deora took to the Internet to get #QuitPlasticMovement trending. Many people, including Chetan Bhagat, thereafter, posted videos and pictures condoning the social media movement. “75 years after Mahatma Gandhi launched the Quit India Movement, let’s join together to issue a clarion call against plastic. It’s high time we eliminated single use plastic from our everyday lives! Please join #QuitPlasticMovement,” he tweeted along with a video convincing people that it is time for the citizens to take up the cause of banning the use of plastic. He encouraged people to share pictures and videos that show them reducing the use of plastic.

ALSO READ | VIDEOS: Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone among Bollywood actors who took the #FitnessChallenge

Watch Deora’s video here.

What ways of avoiding the use of plastic can you think of? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now