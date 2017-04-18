Latest News

#MileSurMeraTumhara is trending on Twitter for the most beautiful reason

Mile Sur Mera Tumhara also known as Ek Sur or One Tune is an Indian song that was recorded in 1988.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 18, 2017 11:02 am
#MileSurMeraTumhara, Indians on Twitter, what's viral on twitter today, viral on twitter today, india religious oneness twitter, india religious oneness tweets viral, mile sur mera tumhaara viral tweet india, indian express, indian express news People wrote how they wished there was more focus on unity that in bloodshed as they tweeted along with the hashtag #MileSurMeraTumhara. (Source: Prasanna Sivakumar/Quora)

In a world where we more or less fear waking up to murders and communal violence, a heartwarming hashtag started trending on Twitter recently. The micro blogging site saw the hashtag #MileSurMeraTumhara trending increasingly and for the most beautiful reason — to demonstrate that there are a lot of people in India who believe in and propagate unity in diversity. Among a lot of trolls who direct unprecedented, and at times, misdirected hate on Twitter, this trend seems like a whiff of fresh air.

Sample some of the tweets here.

Some even used the hashtag as an opportunity to remind singer Sonu Nigam that instead of “ranting on Twitter” on waking up to Azaan every morning, he could have politely asked if he could “record it in his sweet voice”.

On April 17, Nigam’s tweet that waking up to Azaan everyday was like “forced religiousness” and “gundagardi” went viral, with people debating and discussing his argument. Read more about it here.

And for those who wish to reminisce the song again, watch the video here.

