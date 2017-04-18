MileSurMeraTumhara is trending on Twitter for the most beautiful reason

People wrote how they wished there was more focus on unity that in bloodshed as they tweeted along with the hashtag #MileSurMeraTumhara. (Source: Prasanna Sivakumar/Quora) People wrote how they wished there was more focus on unity that in bloodshed as they tweeted along with the hashtag #MileSurMeraTumhara. (Source: Prasanna Sivakumar/Quora)

In a world where we more or less fear waking up to murders and communal violence, a heartwarming hashtag started trending on Twitter recently. The micro blogging site saw the hashtag #MileSurMeraTumhara trending increasingly and for the most beautiful reason — to demonstrate that there are a lot of people in India who believe in and propagate unity in diversity. Among a lot of trolls who direct unprecedented, and at times, misdirected hate on Twitter, this trend seems like a whiff of fresh air.

Mile Sur Mera Tumhara also known as Ek Sur or One Tune is an Indian song that was recorded in 1988. The iconic song since then has often been instrumental in demonstrating India’s integrally inclusive nature and how the country’s different communities celebrate diversity.

Sample some of the tweets here.

#MileSurMeraTumhara “?? ??? ??? ?????” – The song which taught how India is an example of unity in diversity. http://t.co/eNgmkUBQEo — Malaya Nayak (@MalayaKNayak) April 17, 2017

Don’t get dragged into this Muslim vs Hindu debate We have a much stronger syncretic tradition than that #MileSurMeraTumhara — Rana Safvi ???? ???? (@iamrana) April 17, 2017

Jain Temple, Masjid, GauriShankar Temple, Gurudwara all in one frame, there is a Church close by #MileSurMeraTumhara pic.twitter.com/JSFwx879ss — prerna (@prernao2) April 17, 2017

#MileSurMeraTumhara , that’s all life should be about. I hope there are more people who believe in unity, than in division and bloodshed. — Richa Bhardwaj (@Riczb) April 17, 2017

How rare it is today to listen to someone who talks about ‘unity’ instead of ‘divide’. It’s beautiful. #MileSurMeraTumhara http://t.co/pPHYqCWWym — Êll? (@tweet2el) April 17, 2017

They want the fabric that holds India together is torn so they can continue to be in power..but#MileSurMeraTumharahttp://t.co/dvuboioJw1 — Tehseen Poonawalla (@tehseenp) April 17, 2017

Some even used the hashtag as an opportunity to remind singer Sonu Nigam that instead of “ranting on Twitter” on waking up to Azaan every morning, he could have politely asked if he could “record it in his sweet voice”.

Instead of ranting on Twitter, all #sonunigam hd 2 do ws ask d mosque if he cud record d azaan 4 them in his sweet voice#Milesurmeratumhara — pratyush patra (@KalamWalaBae) April 17, 2017

On April 17, Nigam’s tweet that waking up to Azaan everyday was like “forced religiousness” and “gundagardi” went viral, with people debating and discussing his argument. Read more about it here.

And for those who wish to reminisce the song again, watch the video here.

