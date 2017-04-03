Trending News

  • ‘Mihir’ Ronit Roy, ‘Tulsi’ Smriti Irani have a sudden ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ reunion on flight; Twitterati LOVE it

‘Mihir’ Ronit Roy, ‘Tulsi’ Smriti Irani have a sudden ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ reunion on flight; Twitterati LOVE it

Ronit Roy bumped into former co-actor Smriti Irani on a flight and Twitterati reacted hilariously.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 3, 2017 12:00 pm
mihir meets tulsi on flight, mihir meets tulsi, mihir runs into tulsi, kyunki saas bhi kabhi bahu thi, ronit roy meets smriti irani, ronit roy bumps into smriti irani on flight, indian express, indian express news What a reunion indeed! (Source: Ronit Roy/Twitter, pranam/Twitter)

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was one of the most successful TV soaps rolled out by Indian TV. The serial struck a chord with people across the country and went on to earn a cult status. The characters of the drama also did a nifty job and got people from all age groups raving about them. And among all the characters, there’s no beating the popularity of Smriti Irani as ‘Tulsi’ and Ronit Roy as ‘Mihir’. Although the actors playing Mihir kept on changing, ‘Tulsi’ was personified by only one actress throughout the life of the drama – Irani, an MP now and also the Union minister of textiles.

ALSO READCristiano Ronaldo’s new bronze statue has left Twitterati in splits, and there’s no stopping the memes

So, when Roy – the last actor who played Mihir’, and who now is a common face in Bollywood – ran into former co-actor Irani on a flight recently, he decided to capture the reunion and shared the same on Twitter.

ALSO READKajol from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is now a meme on Twitter and it’s hilarious!

And how could the Twitterati possibly stay calm after this? In no time, many users of the micro-blogging site started reacting and came up with hilarious tweets. A user named Rishikesh Kher played a pun around the serial’s name and wrote, “kyuki minister bhi kabhi co-star thi..” that translates to “because the minister was once a co-star.” Another user by the name of Rohit tweeted, “Mihir zinda Hai?” meaning “Is Mihir alive?”, poking fun at one of the dramatic aspects of the daily soap.

Here are a few funny reactions.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

Must Read

Apr 03: Latest News