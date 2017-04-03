‘Mihir’ Ronit Roy, ‘Tulsi’ Smriti Irani have a sudden ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ reunion on flight; Twitterati LOVE it

What a reunion indeed! (Source: Ronit Roy/Twitter, pranam/Twitter) What a reunion indeed! (Source: Ronit Roy/Twitter, pranam/Twitter)

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was one of the most successful TV soaps rolled out by Indian TV. The serial struck a chord with people across the country and went on to earn a cult status. The characters of the drama also did a nifty job and got people from all age groups raving about them. And among all the characters, there’s no beating the popularity of Smriti Irani as ‘Tulsi’ and Ronit Roy as ‘Mihir’. Although the actors playing Mihir kept on changing, ‘Tulsi’ was personified by only one actress throughout the life of the drama – Irani, an MP now and also the Union minister of textiles.

So, when Roy – the last actor who played Mihir’, and who now is a common face in Bollywood – ran into former co-actor Irani on a flight recently, he decided to capture the reunion and shared the same on Twitter.

What are the chances??!!!

So lovely to meet @smritiirani in the flight pic.twitter.com/un7eNOd3oc — Ronit Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) April 1, 2017

And how could the Twitterati possibly stay calm after this? In no time, many users of the micro-blogging site started reacting and came up with hilarious tweets. A user named Rishikesh Kher played a pun around the serial’s name and wrote, “kyuki minister bhi kabhi co-star thi..” that translates to “because the minister was once a co-star.” Another user by the name of Rohit tweeted, “Mihir zinda Hai?” meaning “Is Mihir alive?”, poking fun at one of the dramatic aspects of the daily soap.

Here are a few funny reactions.

@RonitBoseRoy @smritiirani Rishton ke bhi roop badalte hai.. la la la la lallalalalaa… Ahh my childhood just flashed in my eyes for a second! — AS (@i_aseshank) April 1, 2017

@RonitBoseRoy @smritiirani Rishton ke bhi roop badalte hai! 🙏🏻 Mihir died 12th time and re-incarnated as Mihir Jai Ho #KyukiMinisterbhiKabhiBahuThi — Utsav Khandelwal (@Yosemiteneer) April 2, 2017

@RonitBoseRoy @smritiirani Some 20 yrs l8r in d life of Mihir & Tulsi! Where Mihir met his alter ego & became a don & Tulsi found Solace in National Politics not ghar — Utsav Khandelwal (@Yosemiteneer) April 2, 2017

@RonitBoseRoy @smritiirani mihir meets tulsi *starts playin in background ram ram jai raja ram* — vinayak sharma (@vinayak98) April 1, 2017

@smritiirani be like :@RonitBoseRoy tum zinda ho??? Mera Diya to bujhh gya tha. — RAJAT TIWARI (@RAJATTIWARI5) April 2, 2017

@RonitBoseRoy @smritiirani Agar aaj baa zinda hoti toh kitna khoos hoti 🤓🤓 — the pulp (@PulpThe) April 2, 2017

@RonitBoseRoy @smritiirani they met after 9 years with the same face without plastic surgery. — pranam (@DesaiPranam) April 2, 2017

