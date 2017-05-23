WHAT?! Twitterati can’t believe Mick Jagger watched IPL, and even tweeted about Mumbai Indians

Mick Jagger tweeted about IPL. Yes, really! (Source: File Photo) Mick Jagger tweeted about IPL. Yes, really! (Source: File Photo)

If Indian celebrities took to Twitter to support their favourite Indian Premiere League (IPL) team or posted updates on a match they were watching, it’s something to be expected. After all, the T20 championship has a huge following among cricket lovers. In fact, we won’t be even surprised if British journalist and TV personality Piers Morgna were to comment on IPL, taking a jab at Virender Sehwag (given their amazing Twitter history together). But when living legend British singer and songwriter Sir Mick Jagger tweets about IPL, we can’t be blamed if we do a double-take!

The IPL 2017 finals was a nail-biting match between the Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant, which went on to a whole new level, with the former winning the game by just one run. While the nation was glued to their television screens, it seems so was Jagger!

Meanwhile, Jagger also expressed his astonishment with a tweet and surprised his followers. “I don’t think Mumbai have scored enough runs in the #IPLfinal to win this, but you never know?” he wrote. Celebrating their win, Mumbai Indians replied to his post, saying, “…but if you try sometime you get what you need.” Check out their tweets here.

I don’t think Mumbai have scored enough runs in the #IPLfinal to win this, but you never know?

Mj — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) May 21, 2017

The tables turned when two wickets were struck off in consecutive two balls of the last over. With just four runs remaining off the ball, Pune failed to strike the right shot and missed the boundary. And, as luck would have had it, the finale came down to Mumbai Indians winning by just one run despite scoring just 128 runs in the first half. And, congratulatory messages flowed from all around, but many were shocked to see the unexpected twist at the end.

Twitterati also went on to credit ‘an elderly aunty’ — who later turned out to be Nita Ambani’s mother — sitting at the stand and praying for MI.

As soon as Twitterati saw Jagger’s tweet, they were way more bewildered to know that the 73-year-old also follows the game. Here are some of the tweets that followed.

@MickJagger @filmyhes I never Ina million years would’ve thought you watched ipl — preksha (@lovethyhes) May 21, 2017

@MickJagger Did I read right?? Mich Jagger is talking about India .??! Cricket and IPL ???

Watching IPL finals.? 🙈🙈

*someone pinch me* — Kiall💞 (@musicsoul_1) May 21, 2017

@zorka_lushka @MickJagger Love mick jagger was too watching the iPl 😃 — himanshu 🚶🏻 (@sunnys_sheoran) May 22, 2017

@MickJagger OMG. Mick Jagger watches @IPL … great for promoting the game worldwide. Cheers. — Anirudh (@eaniman) May 21, 2017

@MickJagger @PBnrg Must be some Indian agency handling his account — Sandeep Mall  (@SandeepMall) May 22, 2017

@SandeepMall @MickJagger I doubt if that agency can do what they please without his blessings — Piyu (@PBnrg) May 22, 2017

@MickJagger Who would have thought that you followed IPL?? — Ronika Das (@ronika_das) May 21, 2017

@MickJagger Take a L’il inspiration and start watching cricket @NiallOfficial😂 maybe you will realise we Indians love ya both, Niall and cricket 😂💜 — Kiall💞 (@musicsoul_1) May 21, 2017

Aren’t you surprised too?

