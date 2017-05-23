Latest News

WHAT?! Twitterati can’t believe Mick Jagger watched IPL, and even tweeted about Mumbai Indians

After Mumbai Indians won IPL 2017 with just one run, singer and songwriter Mick Jagger also expressed his astonishment on Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 23, 2017 4:59 pm
IPL 2017, Mick Jagger IPL, Mick Jagger IPL tweet, mumbai indians win, mumbai pune finale, mumbai indians vs rising pune supergiant, mick jagger ipl tweet, mick jagger ipl finale, IPL 2017 final, indian express, indian express news Mick Jagger tweeted about IPL. Yes, really! (Source: File Photo)

If Indian celebrities took to Twitter to support their favourite Indian Premiere League (IPL) team or posted updates on a match they were watching, it’s something to be expected. After all, the T20 championship has a huge following among cricket lovers. In fact, we won’t be even surprised if British journalist and TV personality Piers Morgna were to comment on IPL, taking a jab at Virender Sehwag (given their amazing Twitter history together). But when living legend British singer and songwriter Sir Mick Jagger tweets about IPL, we can’t be blamed if we do a double-take!

ALSO READ | Mumbai Indians’ dramatic win against Pune in IPL has sent Twitterati into a tizzy

The IPL 2017 finals was a nail-biting match between the Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant, which went on to a whole new level, with the former winning the game by just one run. While the nation was glued to their television screens, it seems so was Jagger!

ALSO READ | IPL 2017: Twitterati’s been crediting this ‘aunty’ for Mumbai Indians’ dramatic win; here’s who she is

Meanwhile, Jagger also expressed his astonishment with a tweet and surprised his followers. “I don’t think Mumbai have scored enough runs in the #IPLfinal to win this, but you never know?” he wrote. Celebrating their win, Mumbai Indians replied to his post, saying, “…but if you try sometime you get what you need.” Check out their tweets here.

The tables turned when two wickets were struck off in consecutive two balls of the last over. With just four runs remaining off the ball, Pune failed to strike the right shot and missed the boundary. And, as luck would have had it, the finale came down to Mumbai Indians winning by just one run despite scoring just 128 runs in the first half. And, congratulatory messages flowed from all around, but many were shocked to see the unexpected twist at the end.

Twitterati also went on to credit ‘an elderly aunty’ — who later turned out to be Nita Ambani’s mother — sitting at the stand and praying for MI.

As soon as Twitterati saw Jagger’s tweet, they were way more bewildered to know that the 73-year-old also follows the game. Here are some of the tweets that followed.

Aren’t you surprised too?

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

May 23: Latest News