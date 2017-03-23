Trending News

This Indian woman’s viral Twitter thread had men admitting the ‘unmanly’ things they do

What are these traits that deem the men 'unmanly'?

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 23, 2017 5:42 pm
patriarchy, feminism, breaking stereotypes about men, breaking patriarchy, viral patriarchy tweet, trending patriarchy tweet, indian express, indian express news, trending, trending news Even among our friends, there are times when we tease one of the guys for his love for shopping or if one of them sheds a tear or two at the movies.

While debates and discussions trashing the gender roles attached to females are often raised on social media, often the highly patriarchal society’s expectations of men are overlooked. Men too, clearly, face flak and criticism, for not being ‘manly enough’. Even among our friends, there are times when we tease one of the guys for his love for shopping or if one of them sheds a tear or two at the movies. So what are these traits that deem the men ‘unmanly’? Saheli, an Indian woman, on Twitter recently held an open discussion inviting men to speak about the things that they do that are criticised to be ‘less manly’. And the thread went viral, with men writing about the times they cry, they do ‘comparison shopping’, they sit under the fairy lights and draw — basically all that they do which in the past, earned them the ridicule of ‘being a sissy’ from others.

ALSO READ | This woman’s story of being raped when she was 15 will shatter you to pieces

Sample some of the reactions her post garnered, here.

The Twitter user thought of the idea to initiate this discussion after she read a similar thread on Reddit. Her discussion led to many men opening up about the evident restrictions imposed by the society that comes armed with set gender roles for different genders to fit in.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 23: Latest News