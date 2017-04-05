Meet Kerala, an 8-year-old from US named after ‘God’s Own Country’ in India

The couple apparently decided to take an year off to travel in 2016, along with their kids — Kerala and her little brother Julian. (Source: WorldSchool101/YouTube) The couple apparently decided to take an year off to travel in 2016, along with their kids — Kerala and her little brother Julian. (Source: WorldSchool101/YouTube)

Have you even visited a place and felt so enchanted by its beauty that you decided to name your child after it? Well, if you are among the ones who nodded yes, then you have got company. In the year 2004, Charles Krammer from Los Angeles visited Kerala with his wife Brenna Moore for the first time and fell so hard in love with the place, that they decided to name their 2009-firstborn daughter, Kerala.

According to a report by The News Minute, the couple felt that the hills of Wayanad, the backwaters and beaches of the state — all gave them a sense of positivity. And now, they have returned, with Kerala to Kerala so she understands better why after all, her parents chose the unusual name for her. The couple apparently decided to take a year off to travel in 2016, along with their kids — Kerala and her little brother Julian. They were advised to visit India again, after Michel, their tour guide in France advised them to do so.

Apparently when the couple had decided to take their year-long hiatus, their travel itinerary comprised of 20 countries across six continents. They also seem to have a rather refreshing view on education and learning. “We had been home schooling them. By choosing to travel with them, we had decided that the experiences they gain would be their best teacher,” Krammer reportedly said. As a part of their project ‘Worldschool101′, they apparently decided to stay with and at a local’s house in each country for about three to four weeks.

In Kerala, they stayed at the house of Michel’s adopted son’s sister, Manju. In a small town called Cherppunkal near Kottayam, the couple enrolled Kerala and her brother to attend classes for a month at the same school that Manju’s seven-year-old daughter studied. Reportedly speaking from Indonesia, Krammer said that for Kerala, learning to read and write her name and others’ in Malayalam fascinated her. “She was really happy that finally she was in a place where people knew how to pronounce her name and did not call her Keral or Carol or things like that,” he reportedly said.

