‘Me during an exam’: Twitterati goes to town with hilarious captions for this photo

Sometime ago, a photo of a man working on his laptop sitting on the footpath at night graced our Twitter news-feeds. It did not take the micro-blogging site users a lot of time to spot the picture, giving it hilarious captions and making it viral instantly. Although it has been a while, now the social media site has decided to bless our meagre existence with yet another photo of a man. You guessed it — it’s going viral, complete with absolutely splitting one-liners for captions!

The photo has a man wearing kurta-pyjama and a blue hat lying on what seems like a cemented boundary with bricks on top, apparently smoking, and watching people on a large ground ahead. And the Internet, known for its impeccable ability to make a random photo on our news-feeds look like a relatable and funny situation of our lives, did not disappoint us this time either. From taking a dig on Uday Chopra to people in family WhatsApp groups, Twitter users had their meme game going strong!

Sample some of the tweets here.

Uday Chopra when there is no sequel of Dhoom. pic.twitter.com/osvej7mKQA — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) 24 March 2017

Me during an exam. pic.twitter.com/vZJWagfAzR — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) 24 March 2017

Me in family WhatsApp group ?? pic.twitter.com/79KrMYnEv8 — Karachi wali (@kinda_chinese) 24 March 2017

@Atheist_Krishna the only friend who is unemployed in his group pic.twitter.com/uoui4V2EsA — PALLAV (@Impallav37) 24 March 2017

When you tag multiple people in a controversial tweet.. pic.twitter.com/TUPXdFqZz6 — Paglu (@PagluPiggu) 25 March 2017

Although it is not clear where has the picture surfaced from, it doesn’t seem a lot of people on the Internet are complaining after all, because who really mind a good, hearty laugh.

