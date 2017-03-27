Trending News

‘Me during an exam’: Twitterati goes to town with hilarious captions for this photo

'HR Department.'

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 27, 2017 12:35 pm
man photo viral, indian twitter viral, man photo indian twitter viral, man photo going viral, man smoking photo viral, man smoking photo indian twitter viral, man's photo going viral, indian express, indian express news, trending news, funny trending india, trending viral funny india This photo is going viral, complete with absolutely splitting one-liners for captions!(Source: Sand-D Singh/Twitter)

Sometime ago, a photo of a man working on his laptop sitting on the footpath at night graced our Twitter news-feeds. It did not take the micro-blogging site users a lot of time to spot the picture, giving it hilarious captions and making it viral instantly. Although it has been a while, now the social media site has decided to bless our meagre existence with yet another photo of a man. You guessed it — it’s going viral, complete with absolutely splitting one-liners for captions!

The photo has a man wearing kurta-pyjama and a blue hat lying on what seems like a cemented boundary with bricks on top, apparently smoking, and watching people on a large ground ahead. And the Internet, known for its impeccable ability to make a random photo on our news-feeds look like a relatable and funny situation of our lives, did not disappoint us this time either. From taking a dig on Uday Chopra to people in family WhatsApp groups, Twitter users had their meme game going strong!

Sample some of the tweets here.

Although it is not clear where has the picture surfaced from, it doesn’t seem a lot of people on the Internet are complaining after all, because who really mind a good, hearty laugh.

