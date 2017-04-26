MCD Election Results 2017: As BJP heads for a win, Twitterati is busy guessing AAP’s reactions

As Bhartiya Janta Party heads towards a massive victory in all three municipal corporations in the Capital, things are going from bad to worse for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party. With AAP leading in only less than 50 wards out of the total 272 seats in Delhi MCD elections, according to the latest trends, Twitter is buzzing with people reacting on the MCD election results and especially on AAP’s disappointing turnout. With trends predicting an impending victory for BJP, Twitterati are busy meme-ing on what could be AAP members’ reactions.
Sample some of the tweets here.
AAP : 36
Congress : 40
EVM TAMPERED AREAS : 192
Others : 2#MCDresults
— R E B E L (@GadhviLaxman) April 26, 2017
So aap lost #MCDresults now wait for this👇 pic.twitter.com/TJpcwbLvlK
— Pratik Shah (@thepoetpratik) April 26, 2017
Pic 1 – AAP internal survey
Pic 2 – AAP actual #MCDresults 😂#MCDelectionresults2017#MCDelections2017 pic.twitter.com/tG9QWMEDjH
— Pranay Tiwari (@pranayom) April 26, 2017
Delhi MCD Elections are crucial. Only 2 possibilities:
1. AAP will win
2. EVM Tampering
— Aladdin (@Alllahdin) April 20, 2017
Arvind Kejriwal currently to his P.A.: “Woh EVM tampering ka press release dena, practice karna hai” :)#DelhiMCDElections2017 @sambitswaraj
— Vinodh Nagarajaiah (@Vinodh_Gowda) April 26, 2017
Initial trends suggest EVM aur Voter Miley hue hain Ji#MCDresults
— Mihir Jha (@MihirkJha) April 26, 2017
EXCLUSIVE Pic of CM Kejriwal. #MCDresults #MCDelectionresults2017 pic.twitter.com/HjdGCkyQob
— ओमर अब्दुलाह (@abdullah_0mar) April 26, 2017
“Arvind bhai, kab tak EVM EVM karoge Dilli mein ? Aao kabhi Haveli pe…” #MCDElectionResults pic.twitter.com/601bXbZwlS
— The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) April 26, 2017
Reactions from AAP head office upon seeing they are doing better than “Others” in #MCDElectionResults pic.twitter.com/irtf6naslU
— The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) April 26, 2017
Sequence of events 😂🙌 #MCDresults pic.twitter.com/gkpjAnkcrn
— Sagnik Mishra (@Sangy_Sagnik) April 26, 2017
Special team investigation EVM machines. pic.twitter.com/7dpke4K3Lc
— ओमर अब्दुलाह (@abdullah_0mar) April 1, 2017
From jibes on Kejriwal’s EVM tampering allegations to his ‘dharna’ solutions to problems, the Internet left no stone unturned as they picked on the party leader. Unlike in the 2015 assembly polls, it seems AAP could not retain its supporters this time around. The MCD polls were held on April 23 with a voter turnout of around 53.58 per cent, which is only marginally higher than the voters’ turnout in 2012.
