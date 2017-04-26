MCD Election Results 2017: As BJP heads for a win, Twitterati is busy guessing AAP’s reactions

With trends predicting an impending victory for BJP, Twitterati are busy guessing would be AAP members’ reactions. (Source: File Photo) With trends predicting an impending victory for BJP, Twitterati are busy guessing would be AAP members’ reactions. (Source: File Photo)

As Bhartiya Janta Party heads towards a massive victory in all three municipal corporations in the Capital, things are going from bad to worse for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party. With AAP leading in only less than 50 wards out of the total 272 seats in Delhi MCD elections, according to the latest trends, Twitter is buzzing with people reacting on the MCD election results and especially on AAP’s disappointing turnout. With trends predicting an impending victory for BJP, Twitterati are busy meme-ing on what could be AAP members’ reactions.

Sample some of the tweets here.

AAP : 36

Congress : 40

EVM TAMPERED AREAS : 192

Others : 2#MCDresults — R E B E L (@GadhviLaxman) April 26, 2017

So aap lost #MCDresults now wait for this👇 pic.twitter.com/TJpcwbLvlK — Pratik Shah (@thepoetpratik) April 26, 2017

Delhi MCD Elections are crucial. Only 2 possibilities:

1. AAP will win

2. EVM Tampering — Aladdin (@Alllahdin) April 20, 2017

Arvind Kejriwal currently to his P.A.: “Woh EVM tampering ka press release dena, practice karna hai” :)#DelhiMCDElections2017 @sambitswaraj — Vinodh Nagarajaiah (@Vinodh_Gowda) April 26, 2017

Initial trends suggest EVM aur Voter Miley hue hain Ji#MCDresults — Mihir Jha (@MihirkJha) April 26, 2017

“Arvind bhai, kab tak EVM EVM karoge Dilli mein ? Aao kabhi Haveli pe…” #MCDElectionResults pic.twitter.com/601bXbZwlS — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) April 26, 2017

Reactions from AAP head office upon seeing they are doing better than “Others” in #MCDElectionResults pic.twitter.com/irtf6naslU — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) April 26, 2017

Special team investigation EVM machines. pic.twitter.com/7dpke4K3Lc — ओमर अब्दुलाह (@abdullah_0mar) April 1, 2017

From jibes on Kejriwal’s EVM tampering allegations to his ‘dharna’ solutions to problems, the Internet left no stone unturned as they picked on the party leader. Unlike in the 2015 assembly polls, it seems AAP could not retain its supporters this time around. The MCD polls were held on April 23 with a voter turnout of around 53.58 per cent, which is only marginally higher than the voters’ turnout in 2012.

First Published on: April 26, 2017 11:52 am

