Designer Masaba Gupta’s Mother’s Day post for mom Neena Gupta is the cutest ever

Masaba Gupta’s Mother’s Day post is both lovely and relatable. (Source: Masaba Gupta/Instagram) Masaba Gupta’s Mother’s Day post is both lovely and relatable. (Source: Masaba Gupta/Instagram)

We love it when celebrities give us an insight into their lives. It’s a good feeling to know that there are parts of their lives and relationships that are so very similar to ours. It’s also great to see them showing love over their parents much like we do, and this Mother’s Day is no different.

While there are many actors and actresses and sportspersons who have shared loving messages for their mothers and throwback pictures as well, there is one adorable post that caught our eye. In an Instagram post, the every quirky Masaba Gupta shared a conversation with her mom, actress Neena Gupta. In it, Masaba asks her mother to send her a roti roll with some subzi, and like most moms, Neena replies that she’s sending her two – one with gobhi and another with bhindi.

Yes, we realise it’s not the most verbose of conversations, but that’s what’s great it about it – the everyday-ness of our mothers always looking out for us and doing that extra bit so that we’re comfortable. Masaba shared the screenshot saying, “Happy Mother’s Day. For every time you ask for one Roti but get two”.

See the post here.

Obviously the message and the sentiment seems to have resonated with many, because within a couple of hours, the post received over 7,000 likes and many comments.

Reactions ranged from “How lovely and relatable” and “Mothers are the best and what an excellent example” to “Your mom is so cute!” and “This is such a great insight! Applicable to every mother. :)”

Well, we totally agree with all these people too, and we love this mom-daughter duo!

