Martyr’s Day: Tributes pour in for Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on Twitter

Everyone from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Venkaiah Naidu, urban development minister to many others — people are remembering the three martyrs with great respect and affection. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Everyone from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Venkaiah Naidu, urban development minister to many others — people are remembering the three martyrs with great respect and affection. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

On March 23, 1931, three brave freedom fighters laid down their lives for the independence of India from colonial rule. Years later, till date, people continue to reminisce Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev for the significant contributions they made towards India’s independence in 1947, over a decade after their death. On March 23, this year, the death anniversary of the martyrs, Twitter is filled with patriotic messages paying homage to the three fearless martyrs. Everyone from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu, to many others — people are remembering the three martyrs with great respect and affection.

ALSO READ | India will never forget the courage and sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev: PM Modi

Sample some of the tweets here.

Remembering Bhagat Singh, Rajguru & Sukhdev on the day of their martyrdom. India will never forget their courage & sacrifice. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2017

My hand folded Tributes to our REAL HEROES Bhagat Singh, Rajguru & Sukhdev on Martyr’s Day ?????????? pic.twitter.com/nCrRRbofAC — Siddharth Kaushik (@skaushik42) March 23, 2017

Martyr s day- respectful homage to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev frm our grateful nation. VANDE MATARAM GM Jai Hind ???? pic.twitter.com/t4B4YM8DkH — Kumar Bhanu K S ???? (@kumar856) March 23, 2017

I Pay Tribute to Our Great Indian Freedom Fighters Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru & Sukhdev on their Martyr’s Day. Salute to Our Real Heros. pic.twitter.com/ozEJIYRk77 — Narinder Singh (@singhnarinder89) March 23, 2017

It is easy to kill individuals but you cannot kill the ideas. Great empires crumbled while the ideas survived. – #BhagatSingh Martyr’s Day! pic.twitter.com/v9Tpo12h2F — Manu Chaudhary (@mchaudhary8) March 23, 2017

Martyr s day- respectful homage to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev frm our grateful nation. VANDE MATARAM GM Jai Hind ???? pic.twitter.com/t4B4YM8DkH — Kumar Bhanu K S ???? (@kumar856) March 23, 2017

The British Raj had sentenced the three martyrs to be hanged to death for their involvement in the killing of John Saunders, whom they had mistaken for James Scott, a British police superintendent. They had wanted to kill Scott because they were of the belief that he played a pivotal role in the death of eminent nationalist leader Lala Lajpat Rai. Prison did not dissuade the ignited spirit of Singh, who even behind the bars, participated in hunger strikes, whilst demanding for improved rights for the imprisoned Indians. It is this fearless spirit of the martyrs that Indians celebrate every year on Martyr’s Day.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd